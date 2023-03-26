Orioles 4, Phillies 2

Philadelphia Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 4 6 2 G.Stbbs dh 4 0 0 0 Mullins dh 3 2 0 0 Ed.Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 0 1 0 Clemens 1b 4 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 Kingery ss 1 1 0 0 Sntnder lf 3 1 1 2 We.Rijo ss 1 0 0 0 Stowers lf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 0 2 1 Hndrson ss 2 0 1 0 Ja.Carr cf 1 0 0 0 Wstburg ss 0 1 0 0 Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Au.Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Wngrove 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero rf 0 0 0 0 W.Wlson lf 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Haley rf 3 1 1 1 C.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 3 0 1 0 J.Mateo cf 3 0 2 0 McKenna cf 1 0 0 0 J.Lster 3b 3 0 0 0 Handley c 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 100 010 - 2 Baltimore 102 001 00(x) - 4

E_Garcia (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cave (4), Garcia (4), Henderson (1), Frazier (3), Mateo (3). HR_Haley (2), Santander (1). SB_Kingery (2), Westburg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Strahm L, 1-1 2 2-3 2 3 3 3 3 Killgore 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Vasquez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ortiz 1 2-3 3 1 0 0 1 Uelmen 1 0 0 0 0 1 McKay 1 0 0 0 1 1

Baltimore Bradish W, 1-1 5 1 1 1 1 3 Baker H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Perez H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Akin H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 Garrett S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_McKay (Cordero), Bradish (Kingery).

Balk_Strahm, Ortiz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Will Little; Third, Chris Segal;.

T_2:27. A_7538