Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Orioles 4, Phillies 2

26 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Philadelphia Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 4 6 2
G.Stbbs dh 4 0 0 0 Mullins dh 3 2 0 0
Ed.Sosa 3b 4 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 0 1 0
Clemens 1b 4 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0
Kingery ss 1 1 0 0 Sntnder lf 3 1 1 2
We.Rijo ss 1 0 0 0 Stowers lf 1 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 3 0 2 1 Hndrson ss 2 0 1 0
Ja.Carr cf 1 0 0 0 Wstburg ss 0 1 0 0
Hrrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Au.Hays rf 3 0 0 0
Wngrove 1b 1 0 0 0 Cordero rf 0 0 0 0
W.Wlson lf 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Haley rf 3 1 1 1 C.Young 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia c 3 0 1 0 J.Mateo cf 3 0 2 0
McKenna cf 1 0 0 0
J.Lster 3b 3 0 0 0
Handley c 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 100 010 - 2
Baltimore 102 001 00(x) - 4

E_Garcia (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cave (4), Garcia (4), Henderson (1), Frazier (3), Mateo (3). HR_Haley (2), Santander (1). SB_Kingery (2), Westburg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Strahm L, 1-1 2 2-3 2 3 3 3 3
Killgore 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vasquez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ortiz 1 2-3 3 1 0 0 1
Uelmen 1 0 0 0 0 1
McKay 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Bradish W, 1-1 5 1 1 1 1 3
Baker H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Perez H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Akin H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Garrett S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_McKay (Cordero), Bradish (Kingery).

Balk_Strahm, Ortiz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Will Little; Third, Chris Segal;.

T_2:27. A_7538

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Diego Schwartzman fue eliminado del Masters 1000 de Miami y lleva 6 meses sin poder ganar 2 partidos seguidos

Diego Schwartzman fue eliminado del Masters 1000 de Miami y lleva 6 meses sin poder ganar 2 partidos seguidos

Hace 45 min

Independiente goleó 3-0 a Ciudad de Bolívar en La Plata y avanzó en la Copa Argentina

Finalizó la primera temporada de la Kings League: El Barrio campeón, la figura argentina de la final y el “secuestro” de Neymar a Piqué

Diego Ciantini logró su primer triunfo en el TC: el emotivo abrazo con su padre luego de que le diagnosticaran cáncer

“Su vida sigue latiendo”: la emotiva carta a los médicos del hermano del futbolista que sufrió un paro cardíaco en pleno partido

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jon Hamm se une al reinicio de la película “Chicas pesadas”

Jon Hamm se une al reinicio de la película “Chicas pesadas”

Hace 17 min

“The Continental”, la serie derivada de “John Wick” ya tiene fecha de estreno y nuevos detalles

El expediente secreto de Chabelo: fue espiado por el gobierno en la década de los 70

Protagonistas de Shazam 2 aseguraron que la mala recepción de la cinta es por “la agenda política”

¿Se van de tres en tres? Chabelo rompió el mito urbano

TENDENCIAS

Día Mundial de Cáncer de Cuello de Útero: cómo se diagnostica y la importancia de la detección precoz

Día Mundial de Cáncer de Cuello de Útero: cómo se diagnostica y la importancia de la detección precoz

Hace 1 hora

El asado argentino es el mejor plato de las Américas, según Taste Atlas

Papa Francisco: cómo usaron inteligencia artificial para crear estas fotos virales del Pontífice

Cómo jugar con El Chavo del 8 usando el Asistente de Google

Cómo influye la dieta alta en proteínas en los síntomas de la depresión