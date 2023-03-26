Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

26 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
y-Boston 72 56 11 5 117 271 154 30-3-3 26-8-2 16-5-3
x-Carolina 71 47 16 8 102 238 184 25-9-2 22-7-6 18-6-1
x-New Jersey 73 46 19 8 100 256 201 20-13-4 26-6-4 14-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 73 43 20 10 96 247 198 21-12-4 22-8-6 12-8-2
a-Toronto 72 43 20 9 95 248 201 25-7-5 18-13-4 11-6-2
a-Tampa Bay 74 42 26 6 90 253 230 25-7-5 17-19-1 11-11-1
N.Y. Islanders 74 37 28 9 83 219 205 21-13-3 16-15-6 13-6-2
Pittsburgh 73 36 27 10 82 235 236 20-11-5 16-16-5 9-9-5
Florida 73 36 30 7 79 255 251 21-12-4 15-18-3 13-5-2
Buffalo 72 35 31 6 76 258 267 14-20-3 21-11-3 10-11-1
Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 17-14-5 17-18-3 11-8-3
Ottawa 73 35 33 5 75 231 238 20-13-3 15-20-2 13-7-1
Detroit 72 31 32 9 71 209 238 17-15-4 14-17-5 7-13-2
Philadelphia 72 28 32 12 68 195 236 16-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6
Montreal 73 29 38 6 64 211 270 16-17-3 13-21-3 5-15-1
Columbus 72 23 42 7 53 196 285 14-20-2 9-22-5 6-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202 22-14-1 23-7-5 10-8-2
p-Los Angeles 72 42 20 10 94 251 230 24-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3
c-Minnesota 73 42 22 9 93 219 198 23-11-3 19-11-6 13-7-1
c-Dallas 73 39 20 14 92 251 204 18-10-9 21-10-5 13-3-4
c-Colorado 71 42 23 6 90 236 197 20-12-5 22-11-1 15-5-1
p-Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 20-12-5 21-11-3 12-6-0
Seattle 72 40 24 8 88 253 231 16-15-4 24-9-4 11-8-2
Winnipeg 74 41 30 3 85 222 209 22-12-2 19-18-1 16-7-0
Calgary 74 33 26 15 81 238 232 17-15-4 16-11-11 12-6-3
Nashville 71 36 27 8 80 202 213 18-13-4 18-14-4 7-10-4
Vancouver 72 33 34 5 71 247 268 17-18-1 16-16-4 14-6-0
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 15-16-5 17-17-1 8-12-1
Arizona 73 27 34 12 66 204 253 20-11-3 7-23-9 9-10-5
Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291 12-20-3 11-19-7 7-11-2
Chicago 72 24 42 6 54 177 258 14-18-3 10-24-3 6-16-1
San Jose 73 19 39 15 53 209 286 6-20-10 13-19-5 3-11-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 7, Nashville 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, San Jose 3

Buffalo 2, N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Montreal 8, Columbus 2

Carolina 5, Toronto 3

Vancouver 3, Dallas 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 3

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

