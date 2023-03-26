Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NBA Expanded Glance

26 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Boston 51 23 .689 6-4 W-2 27-9 24-14 30-16
x-Philadelphia 49 25 .662 2 7-3 L-2 26-11 23-14 30-16
New York 42 33 .560 4-6 L-3 20-17 22-16 28-19
Brooklyn 40 34 .541 11 4-6 W-1 19-16 21-18 27-20
Toronto 36 38 .486 15 5-5 W-1 24-14 12-24 21-23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 40 35 .533 6-4 L-1 25-14 15-21 21-25
Atlanta 37 37 .500 5-5 W-1 21-15 16-22 23-23
Washington 33 41 .446 3-7 W-1 17-19 16-22 19-26
Orlando 31 43 .419 4-6 W-2 18-19 13-24 17-28
Charlotte 24 51 .320 16 4-6 W-1 12-24 12-27 14-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Milwaukee 53 21 .716 7-3 L-1 30-7 23-14 30-15
Cleveland 47 28 .627 8-2 W-3 29-8 18-20 31-15
Chicago 35 38 .479 17½ 6-4 W-1 20-17 15-21 25-23
Indiana 33 42 .440 20½ 4-6 L-2 19-17 14-25 23-24
Detroit 16 58 .216 37 1-9 L-5 9-29 7-29 7-39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Memphis 46 27 .630 8-2 W-5 32-5 14-22 28-19
New Orleans 36 37 .493 10 5-5 W-3 24-13 12-24 24-20
Dallas 36 38 .486 10½ 3-7 L-3 22-16 14-22 27-23
San Antonio 19 55 .257 27½ 3-7 L-3 13-25 6-30 7-38
Houston 18 56 .243 28½ 3-7 L-4 12-26 6-30 11-39

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
y-Denver 50 24 .676 5-5 W-3 31-6 19-18 32-13
Minnesota 37 37 .500 13 5-5 W-2 21-17 16-20 25-20
Oklahoma City 36 38 .486 14 6-4 L-2 22-15 14-23 22-25
Utah 35 39 .473 15 4-6 L-3 22-15 13-24 22-24
Portland 32 41 .438 17½ 3-7 L-1 17-19 15-22 22-21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Sacramento 45 29 .608 7-3 W-2 23-15 22-14 29-15
Phoenix 39 35 .527 6 4-6 W-1 24-12 15-23 24-20
L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 6 6-4 W-1 20-17 19-18 23-22
Golden State 39 36 .520 5-5 W-3 30-7 9-29 25-20
L.A. Lakers 37 37 .500 8 7-3 W-3 21-17 16-20 22-24

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Friday's Games

Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Boston 120, Indiana 95

Toronto 118, Detroit 97

Memphis 151, Houston 114

Charlotte 117, Dallas 109

Milwaukee 144, Utah 116

Chicago 124, Portland 96

Sacramento 135, Phoenix 127

Golden State 120, Philadelphia 112

L.A. Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 111

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 143, Indiana 130

Brooklyn 129, Miami 100

Denver 129, Milwaukee 106

Sacramento 121, Utah 113

Phoenix 125, Philadelphia 105

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10 p.m.

