Houston 1, New York City FC 0

26 Mar, 2023
New York City FC 0 0 0
Houston 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Houston, Bassi, 2 (penalty kick), 55th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese; Houston, Steve Clark, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Artur, Houston, 18th; Parks, New York City FC, 29th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 55th; Dorsey, Houston, 90th; Gray, New York City FC, 90th+3; Barraza, New York City FC, 90th+9.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Walter Heatherly, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

A_13,024.

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Brian Cufre (Kevin O'Toole, 85th), Tayvon Gray, Thiago Martins Bueno; Alfredo Morales (Thiago, 78th), Keaton Parks, Matias Pellegrini (Andres Jasson, 85th), Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Gabriel Pereira (Richard Ledezma, 68th), Talles Magno.

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe, Tate Schmitt, Daniel Steres; Artur, Corey Baird, Hector Herrera, Brooklyn Raines (Griffin Dorsey, 75th); Amine Bassi (Carlos Sebastian Ferreira Vidal, 84th), Nelson Quinones (Luis Caicedo, 66th).

MLS soccerSoccerSportsAP

