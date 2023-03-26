Guardians 3, Reds 2

26 Mar, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|J.India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gimenez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Snzel 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cairo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|M.Siani cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Myers rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hinds rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Frias 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trana 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Collado dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cllihan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naranjo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Csali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Preda c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Kokx lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Thmpson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holland lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frchild dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Hlpin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cllahan ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Lampe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|N.Marte ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|I.Grene rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|001
|-
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|00(x)
|-
|3
LOB_Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Fraley (5), Myers (2). HR_Rosario (3), Rodriguez (2). SB_Fraley (5), Rosario (1), Ramirez (3), Naranjo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Lodolo
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Eveld L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Richardson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Nutof
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|McKenzie
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clase
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stephan W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Herrin H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aleman H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hanner H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Abney S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Lodolo (Rosario).
PB_Gallagher.
Umpires_Home, Chris Marco; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Stu Scheurwater; .
T_2:24. A_6069