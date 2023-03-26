Guardians 3, Reds 2

Cincinnati Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 4 3 J.India 2b 2 0 0 0 Gimenez 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Snzel 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Cairo 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Frley lf 2 1 2 0 Rosario ss 2 1 1 1 M.Siani cf 3 0 1 1 Mrtinez ss 1 0 0 0 W.Myers rf 2 0 1 1 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Hinds rf 3 0 1 0 D.Frias 3b 0 0 0 0 Stphnsn 1b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell dh 2 0 0 0 M.Trana 1b 1 0 1 0 Collado dh 1 0 0 0 S.Steer 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Nylor 1b 2 0 0 0 Cllihan 2b 1 0 0 0 Naranjo 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 J.Preda c 2 0 0 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Barrero cf 1 0 0 0 Co.Kokx lf 2 1 1 0 Thmpson lf 2 0 0 0 Holland lf 2 0 0 0 Frchild dh 3 0 1 0 P.Hlpin cf 2 0 0 0 Cllahan ph 0 1 0 0 J.Lampe cf 1 0 0 0 A.Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 2 1 1 2 N.Marte ss 2 0 1 0 I.Grene rf 1 0 1 0

Cincinnati 001 000 001 - 2 Cleveland 001 200 00(x) - 3

LOB_Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 8. 2B_Fraley (5), Myers (2). HR_Rosario (3), Rodriguez (2). SB_Fraley (5), Rosario (1), Ramirez (3), Naranjo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Lodolo 2 2-3 1 1 1 3 3 Eveld L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 Richardson 2 1 0 0 2 2 Nutof 1 0 0 0 1 2

Cleveland McKenzie 1 1 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 1 0 Clase 1 2 1 1 0 1 Stephan W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Herrin H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Aleman H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 Hanner H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 Abney S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Lodolo (Rosario).

PB_Gallagher.

Umpires_Home, Chris Marco; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Stu Scheurwater; .

T_2:24. A_6069