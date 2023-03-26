Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1

26 Mar, 2023
Colorado 0 1 1
Austin FC 1 0 1

First Half_1, Austin FC, Gallagher, 3 (Driussi), 5th minute.

Second Half_2, Colorado, Cabral, 1 (Barrios), 85th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Marko Ilic; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Maxso, Colorado, 47th; Ring, Austin FC, 53rd; Bassett, Colorado, 59th; Acosta, Colorado, 64th; Pereira, Austin FC, 90th+6.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ricardo Ocampo, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxso, Keegan Rosenberry, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta, Cole Bassett (Kevin Cabral, 82nd), Jonathan Lewis (Michael Barrios, 68th), Max, Sam Nicholson (Anthony Markanich, 68th), Connor Ronan (Ralph Priso, 88th); .

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Zan Kolmanic (Rodney Redes, 86th), Nicholas Lima; Ethan Finlay, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Jhojan Valencia (Sofiane Djeffal, 61st); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Emiliano Rigoni (Diego Fagundez, 65th), Gyasi Zardes (Will Bruin, 87th+5).

MLS soccerSportsAP

