Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

26 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 62 38 14 8 2 86 187 166
Hershey 62 38 16 5 3 84 185 158
Charlotte 62 35 21 3 3 76 199 180
Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 195 180
Lehigh Valley 63 32 25 3 3 70 190 192
Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212
Hartford 63 27 25 4 7 65 191 205
WB/Scranton 62 25 26 6 5 61 169 184

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 209 194
Utica 62 31 23 6 2 70 187 187
Syracuse 62 30 24 5 3 68 211 202
Rochester 61 29 25 4 3 65 199 205
Cleveland 61 28 26 5 2 63 199 223
Belleville 63 27 29 6 1 61 201 228
Laval 63 25 28 7 3 60 216 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 62 34 17 8 3 79 227 178
Milwaukee 62 37 20 3 2 79 203 175
Manitoba 62 34 19 5 4 77 199 189
Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193
Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210
Grand Rapids 64 27 30 4 3 61 179 228
Chicago 60 26 28 3 3 58 181 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 63 44 15 3 1 92 229 155
Coachella Valley 61 41 14 4 2 88 224 169
Colorado 62 34 20 5 3 76 185 164
Abbotsford 64 35 23 2 4 76 208 188
Ontario 63 32 26 4 1 69 190 182
Bakersfield 61 30 27 2 2 64 183 188
Tucson 62 27 29 6 0 60 185 208
San Jose 62 26 31 1 4 57 175 216
Henderson 63 24 34 0 5 53 171 188
San Diego 63 19 42 1 1 40 159 245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Hartford 6, Springfield 5

Milwaukee 3, Laval 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 3

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Manitoba 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 6, San Diego 0

Henderson 7, Coachella Valley 4

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Providence 3, Charlotte 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Hugo Ibarra habló sobre los rumores de su salida de Boca Juniors: “No soy un improvisado”

Hugo Ibarra habló sobre los rumores de su salida de Boca Juniors: “No soy un improvisado”

Hace 16 min

Con un equipo alternativo, River Plate superó 4-3 a Universidad de Chile en un amistoso internacional

El polémico penal en favor de Boca que definió el triunfo ante Olimpo en la Copa Argentina

Boca Juniors venció 2-1 a Olimpo de Bahía Blanca y avanzó a la próxima fase de la Copa Argentina

Lionel Messi cumplió su promesa y se hizo el tatuaje más esperado tras ganar el Mundial con la selección argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tras la muerte de Chabelo e Ignacio López Tarso, quiénes son los actores más longevos

Tras la muerte de Chabelo e Ignacio López Tarso, quiénes son los actores más longevos

Hace 21 min

“Blue Beetle”: el lanzamiento del esperado tráiler de la película de DC está muy cerca: entérate de los detalles

“Oppenheimer” será el film más largo de Christopher Nolan

Las dos elogiadas películas extranjeras de 2022 que no salen del Top 10 de Netflix

“Grey’s Anatomy” aún tiene mucho por contar: la serie ha sido renovada para su temporada número 20

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los mejores alimentos para atenuar los síntomas del COVID prolongado

Cuáles son los mejores alimentos para atenuar los síntomas del COVID prolongado

Hace 3 horas

Por qué las redes sociales afectan la salud mental de los jóvenes

Así se puede denunciar una cuenta de Facebook por suplantación de identidad

Top tres apps para realizar diseños de uñas

Cómo hacer copias de seguridad de la información que está en el computador