AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 62 38 14 8 2 86 187 166 Hershey 62 38 16 5 3 84 185 158 Charlotte 62 35 21 3 3 76 199 180 Springfield 63 33 23 2 5 73 195 180 Lehigh Valley 63 32 25 3 3 70 190 192 Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212 Hartford 63 27 25 4 7 65 191 205 WB/Scranton 62 25 26 6 5 61 169 184

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 64 40 19 3 2 85 209 194 Utica 62 31 23 6 2 70 187 187 Syracuse 62 30 24 5 3 68 211 202 Rochester 61 29 25 4 3 65 199 205 Cleveland 61 28 26 5 2 63 199 223 Belleville 63 27 29 6 1 61 201 228 Laval 63 25 28 7 3 60 216 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 62 34 17 8 3 79 227 178 Milwaukee 62 37 20 3 2 79 203 175 Manitoba 62 34 19 5 4 77 199 189 Iowa 65 31 24 5 5 72 193 193 Rockford 63 30 24 5 4 69 191 210 Grand Rapids 64 27 30 4 3 61 179 228 Chicago 60 26 28 3 3 58 181 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 63 44 15 3 1 92 229 155 Coachella Valley 61 41 14 4 2 88 224 169 Colorado 62 34 20 5 3 76 185 164 Abbotsford 64 35 23 2 4 76 208 188 Ontario 63 32 26 4 1 69 190 182 Bakersfield 61 30 27 2 2 64 183 188 Tucson 62 27 29 6 0 60 185 208 San Jose 62 26 31 1 4 57 175 216 Henderson 63 24 34 0 5 53 171 188 San Diego 63 19 42 1 1 40 159 245

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Hartford 6, Springfield 5

Milwaukee 3, Laval 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 3

Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3

Manitoba 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 6, San Diego 0

Henderson 7, Coachella Valley 4

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Providence 3, Charlotte 1

Springfield 4, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 1

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.