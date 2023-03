ADVISORY SPRING-CHERRYBLOSSOMS/WASHINGTONDC

Washington is abloom with cherry blossoms

Start: 26 Mar 2023 18:22 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2023 19:22 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Washington D.C.'s beloved cherry blossoms, given as a friendship gift from Japan in 1912, have reached peak bloom.

Live Production: Greg Savoy

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com