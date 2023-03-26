ADVISORY --FLASH--0360-RUSSIA-DEFENCE/CHINA

26 Mar, 2023
Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says
Start: 26 Mar 2023 10:11 GMT
End: 26 Mar 2023 10:15 GMT
MOSCOW - Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and the cooperation between their armed forces is "transparent", President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday, days after hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.
