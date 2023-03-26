ADVISORY --FLASH--0360-RUSSIA-DEFENCE/CHINA

Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says

MOSCOW - Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and the cooperation between their armed forces is "transparent", President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday, days after hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

