ADVISORY --FLASH--0360-RUSSIA-DEFENCE/CHINA

Por REUTERSyMAR 26

26 Mar, 2023
Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says

Start: 26 Mar 2023 10:11 GMT

End: 26 Mar 2023 10:15 GMT

MOSCOW - Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and the cooperation between their armed forces is "transparent", President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday, days after hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

