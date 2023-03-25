Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Royals 3, Giants 0

25 Mar, 2023
San Francisco Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 28 3 5 3
B.Wsely cf 3 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
Gglotti cf 2 0 0 0 Tolbert ss 1 0 0 0
D.Vllar 1b 5 0 2 0 Mlendez c 3 1 1 1
B.Sabol dh 2 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 0 0 0
Genoves dh 2 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 0
Jo.Bart c 3 0 0 0 Psqntno 1b 3 0 0 0
P.Biley c 1 0 0 0 Olvares lf 2 1 1 2
Proctor 3b 3 0 2 0 Brd Jr. rf 3 0 1 0
Aerbach 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0
G.Sntos 2b 0 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 3 0 0 0
W.Wlson ss 3 0 1 0 N.Eaton 3b 2 0 1 0
Matheny 2b 4 0 1 0 N.Lftin 3b 1 0 0 0
H.Ramos rf 4 0 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 000 - 0
Kansas City 300 000 00(x) - 3

DP_San Francisco 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, Kansas City 2. 2B_Proctor (3), Eaton (5). HR_Melendez (3), Olivares (2). CS_Ramos (1), Olivares (2). PO_Olivares.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beck L, 1-1 4 4 3 3 0 5
Adon 1 1 0 0 0 0
McClure 2 0 0 0 0 2
Llovera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Keller W, 3-1 5 5 0 0 1 9
Staumont H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Taylor H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lovelady H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kriske S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_McClure (Olivares), Lovelady (Santos, Wilson).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams;.

T_2:01. A_7054

