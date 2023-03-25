Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

25 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Angel City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0
OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 25

Kansas City at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

OL Reign at Washington, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El predio de la AFA en Ezeiza se llamará Lionel Messi

El predio de la AFA en Ezeiza se llamará Lionel Messi

Hace 8 min

Boca Juniors vs Olimpo por la Copa Argentina, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Nelson Piquet deberá pagar cerca de 950 mil dólares por sus comentarios racistas y homofóbicos contra Lewis Hamilton

10 frases de Dibu Martínez: su mentalidad en los penales, la relación con Messi y las polémicas con Mbappé

River Plate vs Universidad de Chile amistoso internacional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Tierra”: Mich Duval reflexionó sobre su nuevo álbum y el arduo camino de un músico independiente

“Tierra”: Mich Duval reflexionó sobre su nuevo álbum y el arduo camino de un músico independiente

Hace 17 min

“Joker: Folie à Deux”: así luce Lady Gaga como Harley Quinn en nueva filtración desde el set

Elton John cumple 76 años: la verdadera historia de “Rocket Man”, su gran éxito

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

“Succession”: a qué hora se estrena su cuarta temporada

TENDENCIAS

Piel post verano: cuáles son los mejores tratamientos para una puesta a punto al comenzar el otoño

Piel post verano: cuáles son los mejores tratamientos para una puesta a punto al comenzar el otoño

Hace 10 horas

Qué es la astenia otoñal y cómo impacta en la salud

Día Internacional del Waffle: recorrido foodie por 10 paradas donde probar los gustos más variados

La Hora del Planeta: cuáles son las pequeñas acciones individuales para cuidar el ambiente

El fenómeno del juego del cubo: Argentina cuenta con varios récords y es potencia mundial