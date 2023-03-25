NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153 Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196 Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228 Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247 Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233 Buffalo 71 34 31 6 74 256 267 Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235 Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181 New Jersey 72 45 19 8 98 251 198 N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195 N.Y. Islanders 73 37 27 9 83 219 203 Pittsburgh 72 35 27 10 80 231 233 Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227 Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236 Columbus 71 23 41 7 53 194 277

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 72 39 19 14 92 250 201 Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197 Colorado 71 42 23 6 90 236 197 Winnipeg 73 41 29 3 85 221 205 Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206 St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 Arizona 73 27 34 12 66 204 253 Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202 Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229 Calgary 73 32 26 15 79 233 229 Vancouver 71 32 34 5 69 244 267 Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291 San Jose 72 19 38 15 53 206 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Vancouver 7, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.