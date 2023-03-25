Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Expanded Glance

25 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153 29-3-3 26-8-2 15-5-3
Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196 25-7-5 18-12-4 11-6-2
Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228 25-7-5 17-18-1 11-10-1
Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247 21-11-4 15-18-3 13-5-2
Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233 20-13-3 15-19-2 13-7-1
Buffalo 71 34 31 6 74 256 267 14-20-3 20-11-3 10-11-1
Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235 17-15-4 14-16-5 7-13-2
Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268 15-17-3 13-21-3 5-15-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181 24-9-2 22-7-6 18-6-1
New Jersey 72 45 19 8 98 251 198 19-13-4 26-6-4 14-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195 21-12-4 21-8-6 12-8-2
N.Y. Islanders 73 37 27 9 83 219 203 21-12-3 16-15-6 13-6-2
Pittsburgh 72 35 27 10 80 231 233 19-11-5 16-16-5 8-9-5
Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227 17-14-5 17-17-3 11-7-3
Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236 15-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6
Columbus 71 23 41 7 53 194 277 14-20-2 9-21-5 6-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 72 39 19 14 92 250 201 18-9-9 21-10-5 13-3-4
Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197 22-11-3 19-11-6 12-7-1
Colorado 71 42 23 6 90 236 197 20-12-5 22-11-1 15-5-1
Winnipeg 73 41 29 3 85 221 205 22-12-2 19-17-1 16-7-0
Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206 18-12-4 18-14-4 7-10-4
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 15-16-5 17-17-1 8-12-1
Arizona 73 27 34 12 66 204 253 20-11-3 7-23-9 9-10-5
Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255 14-18-3 10-23-3 6-15-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202 22-14-1 23-7-5 10-8-2
Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 23-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3
Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 20-12-5 21-11-3 12-6-0
Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229 16-15-4 23-9-4 11-8-2
Calgary 73 32 26 15 79 233 229 16-15-4 16-11-11 11-6-3
Vancouver 71 32 34 5 69 244 267 17-18-1 15-16-4 14-6-0
Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291 12-20-3 11-19-7 7-11-2
San Jose 72 19 38 15 53 206 281 6-20-10 13-18-5 3-10-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Vancouver 7, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

