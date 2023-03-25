NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|71
|55
|11
|5
|115
|269
|153
|29-3-3
|26-8-2
|15-5-3
|x-Carolina
|70
|46
|16
|8
|100
|233
|181
|24-9-2
|22-7-6
|18-6-1
|m-New Jersey
|72
|45
|19
|8
|98
|251
|198
|19-13-4
|26-6-4
|14-5-2
|a-Toronto
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|245
|196
|25-7-5
|18-12-4
|11-6-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|243
|195
|21-12-4
|21-8-6
|12-8-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|252
|228
|25-7-5
|17-18-1
|11-10-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|73
|37
|27
|9
|83
|219
|203
|21-12-3
|16-15-6
|13-6-2
|Pittsburgh
|72
|35
|27
|10
|80
|231
|233
|19-11-5
|16-16-5
|8-9-5
|Florida
|72
|36
|29
|7
|79
|252
|247
|21-11-4
|15-18-3
|13-5-2
|Washington
|73
|34
|31
|8
|76
|233
|227
|17-14-5
|17-17-3
|11-7-3
|Ottawa
|72
|35
|32
|5
|75
|228
|233
|20-13-3
|15-19-2
|13-7-1
|Buffalo
|71
|34
|31
|6
|74
|256
|267
|14-20-3
|20-11-3
|10-11-1
|Detroit
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|209
|235
|17-15-4
|14-16-5
|7-13-2
|Philadelphia
|71
|27
|32
|12
|66
|192
|236
|15-16-5
|12-16-7
|6-11-6
|Montreal
|72
|28
|38
|6
|62
|203
|268
|15-17-3
|13-21-3
|5-15-1
|Columbus
|71
|23
|41
|7
|53
|194
|277
|14-20-2
|9-21-5
|6-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|72
|45
|21
|6
|96
|238
|202
|22-14-1
|23-7-5
|10-8-2
|p-Los Angeles
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|247
|229
|23-9-4
|18-11-6
|11-4-3
|c-Dallas
|72
|39
|19
|14
|92
|250
|201
|18-9-9
|21-10-5
|13-3-4
|c-Minnesota
|72
|41
|22
|9
|91
|216
|197
|22-11-3
|19-11-6
|12-7-1
|c-Colorado
|71
|42
|23
|6
|90
|236
|197
|20-12-5
|22-11-1
|15-5-1
|p-Edmonton
|72
|41
|23
|8
|90
|283
|243
|20-12-5
|21-11-3
|12-6-0
|Seattle
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|246
|229
|16-15-4
|23-9-4
|11-8-2
|Winnipeg
|73
|41
|29
|3
|85
|221
|205
|22-12-2
|19-17-1
|16-7-0
|Nashville
|70
|36
|26
|8
|80
|200
|206
|18-12-4
|18-14-4
|7-10-4
|Calgary
|73
|32
|26
|15
|79
|233
|229
|16-15-4
|16-11-11
|11-6-3
|St. Louis
|71
|32
|33
|6
|70
|224
|258
|15-16-5
|17-17-1
|8-12-1
|Vancouver
|71
|32
|34
|5
|69
|244
|267
|17-18-1
|15-16-4
|14-6-0
|Arizona
|73
|27
|34
|12
|66
|204
|253
|20-11-3
|7-23-9
|9-10-5
|Anaheim
|72
|23
|39
|10
|56
|186
|291
|12-20-3
|11-19-7
|7-11-2
|Chicago
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|176
|255
|14-18-3
|10-23-3
|6-15-1
|San Jose
|72
|19
|38
|15
|53
|206
|281
|6-20-10
|13-18-5
|3-10-8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Florida 2
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 3, Calgary 2
Vancouver 7, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Friday's Games
Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4
Colorado 3, Arizona 1
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.