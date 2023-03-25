Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

25 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153
x-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181
m-New Jersey 72 45 19 8 98 251 198
a-Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196
m-N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195
a-Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228
N.Y. Islanders 73 37 27 9 83 219 203
Pittsburgh 72 35 27 10 80 231 233
Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247
Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227
Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233
Buffalo 71 34 31 6 74 256 267
Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235
Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236
Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268
Columbus 71 23 41 7 53 194 277

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 72 45 21 6 96 238 202
p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
c-Dallas 72 39 19 14 92 250 201
c-Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197
c-Colorado 71 42 23 6 90 236 197
p-Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243
Seattle 71 39 24 8 86 246 229
Winnipeg 73 41 29 3 85 221 205
Nashville 70 36 26 8 80 200 206
Calgary 73 32 26 15 79 233 229
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258
Vancouver 71 32 34 5 69 244 267
Arizona 73 27 34 12 66 204 253
Anaheim 72 23 39 10 56 186 291
Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255
San Jose 72 19 38 15 53 206 281

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Vancouver 7, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Friday's Games

Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Éxodo en el rugby de la URBA: comienza el TOP 12 sin sus principales figuras

Éxodo en el rugby de la URBA: comienza el TOP 12 sin sus principales figuras

Hace 7 min

Los secretos del piloto prodigio de 14 años que no tiene licencia para conducir en la calle, pero ya sorprende a todo el automovilismo nacional

Fue gran promesa de River, superó con terapia el impacto del descenso, participó de la vuelta a Primera y hoy sueña con dar el golpe ante Boca

La dinastía sigue: Matías Gallardo fue convocado por Demichelis para el amistoso de River Plate ante la U de Chile

La selección argentina goleó 4-1 a River Plate en un amistoso en Ezeiza: quiénes anotaron los goles

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Derek”, la broma menos pensada de Ricky Gervais

“Derek”, la broma menos pensada de Ricky Gervais

Hace 29 min

Gwyneth Paltrow insistió en que el accidente de esquí por el que se le acusa no fue su culpa

Reese Witherspoon anunció el fin de su matrimonio con el agente de talentos Jim Toth

Aprueban el uso de inteligencia artificial para escribir guiones de películas

“Atlanta”, la serie ganadora del Emmy, lanzó nuevos episodios en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Día Internacional del Waffle: recorrido foodie por 10 paradas donde probar los gustos más variados

Día Internacional del Waffle: recorrido foodie por 10 paradas donde probar los gustos más variados

Hace 4 min

La Hora del Planeta: cuáles son las pequeñas acciones individuales para cuidar el ambiente

El fenómeno del juego del cubo: Argentina cuenta con varios récords y es potencia mundial

Cinco claves para principiantes: cómo empezar a correr con toda la energía

La científica argentina que desarrolla un tratamiento para cáncer de páncreas teniendo en cuenta a los microbios