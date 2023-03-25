Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
MLS Glance

25 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 3 0 1 10 11 3
New England 3 1 0 9 5 4
Cincinnati 2 0 2 8 6 4
Nashville 2 1 1 7 4 1
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 5 5
Philadelphia 2 2 0 6 7 6
Inter Miami CF 2 2 0 6 4 3
Toronto FC 1 1 2 5 6 5
New York 1 1 2 5 3 3
Orlando City 1 1 2 5 3 3
D.C. United 1 2 1 4 6 8
Columbus 1 2 1 4 5 7
CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7
Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 3 8
Chicago 0 1 2 2 4 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 4 0 0 12 11 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2
Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 6 4
Minnesota United 2 0 1 7 4 2
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 6
San Jose 2 2 0 6 4 6
Houston 1 2 0 3 3 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Portland 1 3 0 3 5 10
Vancouver 0 2 2 2 4 6
LA Galaxy 0 1 2 2 2 4
Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2 2 1 3
Colorado 0 3 1 1 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta 5, Portland 1

CF Montréal 3, Philadelphia 2

New England 1, Nashville 0

New York 2, Columbus 1

New York City FC 3, D.C. United 2

Charlotte FC 2, Orlando City 1

Toronto FC 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago 3, tie

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 2, Austin FC 0

Saint Louis City SC 3, San Jose 0

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

