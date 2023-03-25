Guardians 5, Cubs 3

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 36 5 13 5 C.Morel rf 3 0 1 0 St.Kwan lf 3 0 0 0 Grriola rf 1 0 1 0 Brennan lf 2 0 1 1 Brnhart c 2 1 1 1 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 E.Hearn c 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ss 2 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 1 Verdugo 3b 1 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 3b 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 3 1 1 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 2 1 McGeary 1b 1 0 0 0 Snqntin 1b 2 0 0 0 Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 J.Nylor dh 3 0 0 0 Tuchman cf 3 0 0 0 A.Pinto dh 1 0 0 0 Z.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0 Da.Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Rmero rf 1 1 1 0 Vlzquez lf 3 1 0 0 Gimenez 2b 2 0 1 0 McKstry ss 3 0 0 0 C.Cairo 2b 1 1 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 1 0 Viloria c 1 0 1 1 M.Straw cf 3 1 2 1

Chicago Cubs 200 010 000 - 3 Cleveland 200 012 00(x) - 5

E_Velazquez (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Rios (1), Torrens (2), Straw (3). HR_Ramirez (2), Bell (4), Straw (1). SB_Bote (2), Ramirez (1). CS_Wisdom (1). SF_Barnhart. PO_Wisdom.

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Sampson 5 7 3 3 1 4 Rodriguez L, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 Hecht 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 1 2 Burdi 1 1 0 0 1 2

Cleveland Plesac 5 5 3 3 2 6 Morgan W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Karinchak H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Herrin H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Marman S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Marman.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:31. A_6111