Guardians 5, Cubs 3

25 Mar, 2023
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 36 5 13 5
C.Morel rf 3 0 1 0 St.Kwan lf 3 0 0 0
Grriola rf 1 0 1 0 Brennan lf 2 0 1 1
Brnhart c 2 1 1 1 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0
E.Hearn c 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ss 2 0 1 0
P.Wsdom 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 1
Verdugo 3b 1 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 3b 1 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 1b 3 1 1 1 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 2 1
McGeary 1b 1 0 0 0 Snqntin 1b 2 0 0 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 1 J.Nylor dh 3 0 0 0
Tuchman cf 3 0 0 0 A.Pinto dh 1 0 0 0
Z.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 0 1 0
Da.Bote 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Rmero rf 1 1 1 0
Vlzquez lf 3 1 0 0 Gimenez 2b 2 0 1 0
McKstry ss 3 0 0 0 C.Cairo 2b 1 1 0 0
M.Znino c 2 0 1 0
Viloria c 1 0 1 1
M.Straw cf 3 1 2 1
Chicago Cubs 200 010 000 - 3
Cleveland 200 012 00(x) - 5

E_Velazquez (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Rios (1), Torrens (2), Straw (3). HR_Ramirez (2), Bell (4), Straw (1). SB_Bote (2), Ramirez (1). CS_Wisdom (1). SF_Barnhart. PO_Wisdom.

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Sampson 5 7 3 3 1 4
Rodriguez L, 0-1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1
Hecht 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leiter Jr. 1 1 0 0 1 2
Burdi 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Plesac 5 5 3 3 2 6
Morgan W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Karinchak H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Herrin H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Marman S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Marman.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_2:31. A_6111

