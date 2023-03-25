Guardians 5, Cubs 3

25 Mar, 2023
|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|C.Morel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grriola rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Brnhart c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hearn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|P.Wsdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dav.Fry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McGeary 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Snqntin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Nylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pinto dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rmero rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vlzquez lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gimenez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McKstry ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cairo 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M.Straw cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|200
|010
|000
|-
|3
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|00(x)
|-
|5
E_Velazquez (1). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Cleveland 11. 2B_Rios (1), Torrens (2), Straw (3). HR_Ramirez (2), Bell (4), Straw (1). SB_Bote (2), Ramirez (1). CS_Wisdom (1). SF_Barnhart. PO_Wisdom.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Sampson
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hecht
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Burdi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|Plesac
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Morgan W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrin H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Marman S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Marman.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Austin Jones;.
T_2:31. A_6111