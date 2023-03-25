25 Mar, 2023
THROUGH MARCH 24
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|43
|2528
|82
|1.95
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|33
|1943
|66
|2.04
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1695
|62
|2.19
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|51
|2.32
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|22
|1286
|51
|2.38
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|3134
|126
|2.41
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|28
|1622
|66
|2.44
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|2.46
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|36
|2125
|87
|2.46
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|46
|2578
|107
|2.49
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|55
|3243
|135
|2.50
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|53
|3152
|133
|2.53
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|3126
|133
|2.55
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|142
|2.58
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|32
|1814
|79
|2.61
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|37
|2171
|96
|2.65
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|20
|1062
|47
|2.66
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|1214
|54
|2.67
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|54
|3240
|146
|2.70
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|43
|2528
|35
|5
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|53
|3152
|33
|15
|5
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|3126
|33
|12
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|32
|22
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|55
|3243
|31
|10
|11
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|54
|3240
|31
|19
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|46
|2578
|29
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3265
|28
|19
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|3134
|26
|19
|7
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|51
|2965
|25
|19
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2716
|24
|18
|3
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|43
|2388
|24
|12
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|36
|2125
|24
|9
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|43
|2479
|23
|14
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|42
|2418
|23
|13
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|52
|2990
|22
|24
|5
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|32
|1814
|22
|4
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|49
|2784
|21
|22
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|40
|2234
|21
|10
|6
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|37
|2171
|21
|13
|3
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|43
|2528
|82
|1211
|.937
|35
|5
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|33
|1943
|66
|901
|.932
|18
|9
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|3134
|126
|1499
|.922
|26
|19
|7
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1695
|62
|721
|.921
|19
|6
|4
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|53
|3152
|133
|1509
|.919
|33
|15
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|142
|1589
|.918
|32
|22
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|55
|3265
|148
|1644
|.917
|28
|19
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|55
|3243
|135
|1492
|.917
|31
|10
|11
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|21
|1119
|53
|573
|.915
|9
|10
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|37
|2171
|96
|1036
|.915
|21
|13
|3
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|659
|.914
|16
|7
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|36
|2125
|87
|921
|.914
|24
|9
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|3126
|133
|1407
|.914
|33
|12
|7
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|54
|3240
|146
|1534
|.913
|31
|19
|4
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1794
|90
|937
|.912
|14
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|49
|2784
|127
|1299
|.911
|21
|22
|5
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|43
|2479
|120
|1215
|.910
|23
|14
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1248
|58
|586
|.910
|11
|8
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|22
|1286
|51
|512
|.909
|11
|6
|5
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|53
|3152
|5
|33
|15
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|3134
|5
|26
|19
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|49
|2784
|5
|21
|22
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|55
|3243
|4
|31
|10
|11
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1695
|4
|19
|6
|4
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|22
|1286
|4
|11
|6
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|56
|3299
|3
|32
|22
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|51
|2965
|3
|25
|19
|6
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|46
|2704
|3
|18
|21
|5
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|46
|2578
|3
|29
|9
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|43
|2388
|3
|24
|12
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|36
|2125
|3
|24
|9
|3
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|33
|1943
|3
|18
|9
|5
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|3
|16
|2
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|54
|3240
|2
|31
|19
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|52
|3126
|2
|33
|12
|7
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|52
|2990
|2
|22
|24
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|43
|2528
|2
|35
|5
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|42
|2418
|2
|23
|13
|4
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|37
|2206
|2
|10
|18
|8
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|37
|2171
|2
|21
|13
|3
|Jonathan Quick
|Vegas
|38
|2066
|2
|16
|14
|4
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1248
|2
|11
|8
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|21
|1119
|2
|9
|10
|1