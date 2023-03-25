English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|3
|3
|66
|26
|69
|Man City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|61
|Man United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|50
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|4
|9
|52
|40
|49
|Newcastle
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39
|19
|47
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|42
|Brighton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46
|31
|42
|Brentford
|27
|10
|12
|5
|43
|34
|42
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|39
|Chelsea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|28
|38
|Aston Villa
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|39
|38
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|22
|38
|27
|Wolverhampton
|28
|7
|6
|15
|22
|41
|27
|Leeds
|27
|6
|8
|13
|35
|44
|26
|Everton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|22
|40
|26
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22
|49
|26
|Leicester
|27
|7
|4
|16
|38
|47
|25
|West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|24
|Bournemouth
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25
|54
|24
|Southampton
|28
|6
|5
|17
|23
|46
|23
___
Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2
Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa 3, Bournemouth 0
Brentford 1, Leicester 1
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton 3, Tottenham 3
Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 4
Chelsea 2, Everton 2
Sunday, March 19
Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday, April 1
Man City vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
West Ham vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 3
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|37
|24
|11
|2
|74
|29
|83
|Sheffield United
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|70
|Middlesbrough
|38
|20
|7
|11
|69
|42
|67
|Luton Town
|38
|17
|13
|8
|46
|35
|64
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|61
|Millwall
|38
|17
|9
|12
|48
|40
|60
|Norwich
|38
|16
|9
|13
|52
|41
|57
|Coventry
|38
|15
|12
|11
|47
|37
|57
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|55
|Watford
|38
|14
|13
|11
|45
|40
|55
|Sunderland
|38
|14
|11
|13
|53
|46
|53
|Preston
|38
|14
|11
|13
|34
|43
|53
|Stoke
|38
|13
|9
|16
|48
|45
|48
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|12
|14
|45
|46
|48
|Hull
|38
|12
|11
|15
|43
|53
|47
|Swansea
|38
|12
|10
|16
|51
|57
|46
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|50
|45
|Reading
|38
|13
|6
|19
|40
|58
|45
|QPR
|38
|11
|9
|18
|38
|59
|42
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|40
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|39
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|53
|36
|Blackpool
|38
|8
|11
|19
|40
|58
|35
|Wigan
|38
|7
|13
|18
|33
|59
|31
___
Saturday, March 18
Blackpool 1, Coventry 4
Middlesbrough 4, Preston 0
Millwall 0, Huddersfield 1
QPR 0, Birmingham 1
Reading 1, Hull 1
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke 0, Norwich 0
Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1
Watford 1, Wigan 1
Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea 2, Bristol City 0
Friday, March 31
Burnley vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Luton Town vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|41
|80
|Sheffield Wednesday
|36
|23
|9
|4
|64
|27
|78
|Ipswich
|37
|21
|12
|4
|72
|31
|75
|Barnsley
|36
|22
|6
|8
|60
|31
|72
|Derby
|37
|18
|10
|9
|59
|37
|64
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|64
|Peterborough
|37
|19
|3
|15
|63
|47
|60
|Wycombe
|37
|18
|6
|13
|50
|35
|60
|Portsmouth
|37
|15
|12
|10
|51
|42
|57
|Shrewsbury
|37
|16
|7
|14
|47
|41
|55
|Charlton
|37
|12
|12
|13
|52
|49
|48
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|11
|13
|13
|39
|38
|46
|Exeter
|36
|12
|10
|14
|48
|48
|46
|Lincoln
|36
|9
|18
|9
|33
|38
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|45
|Port Vale
|37
|12
|8
|17
|38
|53
|44
|Cheltenham
|37
|12
|7
|18
|32
|47
|43
|Burton Albion
|36
|11
|8
|17
|47
|70
|41
|Oxford United
|37
|9
|10
|18
|39
|49
|37
|Milton Keynes Dons
|37
|10
|6
|21
|33
|54
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|8
|11
|18
|30
|58
|35
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|13
|18
|37
|62
|34
|Cambridge United
|37
|8
|6
|23
|28
|59
|30
|Forest Green
|37
|5
|8
|24
|28
|71
|23
___
Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1
Saturday, March 18
Lincoln 0, Peterborough 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Portsmouth 2
Cambridge United 1, Charlton 2
Cheltenham 3, Exeter 1
Derby 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 1, Oxford United 1
Plymouth 2, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 2, Burton Albion 3
Wycombe 0, Barnsley 1
Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley 0, Plymouth 2
Barnsley 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Saturday, March 25
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m. ppd
Sunday, March 26
Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|36
|21
|10
|5
|48
|24
|73
|Stevenage
|36
|19
|10
|7
|50
|31
|67
|Carlisle
|37
|18
|12
|7
|58
|35
|66
|Northampton
|37
|18
|12
|7
|50
|33
|66
|Bradford
|37
|16
|13
|8
|45
|32
|61
|Stockport County
|37
|17
|9
|11
|50
|32
|60
|Salford
|37
|17
|8
|12
|57
|42
|59
|Mansfield Town
|36
|16
|9
|11
|55
|45
|57
|Sutton United
|37
|15
|10
|12
|40
|40
|55
|Barrow
|37
|15
|7
|15
|38
|42
|52
|Swindon
|36
|13
|12
|11
|49
|42
|51
|Doncaster
|37
|15
|6
|16
|40
|50
|51
|Walsall
|36
|11
|15
|10
|38
|32
|48
|Tranmere
|37
|13
|9
|15
|36
|38
|48
|Grimsby Town
|35
|12
|10
|13
|37
|41
|46
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|43
|Newport County
|37
|10
|13
|14
|38
|43
|43
|Crewe
|37
|9
|15
|13
|34
|47
|42
|Gillingham
|37
|10
|11
|16
|25
|40
|41
|Harrogate Town
|37
|9
|11
|17
|42
|54
|38
|Colchester
|37
|9
|9
|19
|33
|45
|36
|Crawley Town
|36
|8
|9
|19
|39
|59
|33
|Hartlepool
|37
|6
|13
|18
|40
|66
|31
|Rochdale
|37
|6
|8
|23
|33
|57
|26
___
Saturday, March 18
Bradford 2, Hartlepool 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 0, Stevenage 0
Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0
Leyton Orient 2, Colchester 2
Northampton 1, Crewe 0
Rochdale 4, Swindon 4
Salford 3, Doncaster 1
Stockport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 1, Newport County 3
Walsall 2, Gillingham 0
Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham 2, Crewe 1
Crawley Town 1, Doncaster 1
Bradford 0, Carlisle 0
Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 0
Saturday, March 25
Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Stockport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.