Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sprnger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Haley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Da.Hall dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Br.Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Cnley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Clemens 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hiraldo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|We.Rijo 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|111
|-
|3
|Toronto
|020
|004
|00(x)
|-
|6
E_Machado (1), Brantly (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Clemens 2 (5), Guerrero Jr. (2), Williams (2), Belt (3), Merrifield (5), Kiermaier (4). 3B_Varsho (1). SB_Cave (2), Clemens (2). CS_Springer (2).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Cody Clark; .
T_2:39. A_7033