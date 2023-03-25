Blue Jays 6, Phillies 3

Philadelphia Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 2 Totals 31 6 10 6 B.Marsh cf 3 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 4 0 1 0 J.Haley lf 2 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa cf 5 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 1b 3 1 1 0 Da.Hall dh 1 1 0 0 Wlliams 1b 1 0 1 0 Ja.Cave rf 4 0 1 1 Br.Belt dh 4 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Al.Kirk c 4 1 1 1 J.Cnley c 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 2 2 2 1 Clemens 3b 4 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1 Kingery ss 4 0 1 1 Mrrfeld 2b 2 0 1 1 J.Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 Hiraldo 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 2 We.Rijo 2b 1 1 1 0

Philadelphia 000 000 111 - 3 Toronto 020 004 00(x) - 6

E_Machado (1), Brantly (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Clemens 2 (5), Guerrero Jr. (2), Williams (2), Belt (3), Merrifield (5), Kiermaier (4). 3B_Varsho (1). SB_Cave (2), Clemens (2). CS_Springer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soto L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 3 Moore 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Schulze 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Marte 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Lindow 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2

Toronto Manoah W, 2-2 6 3 1 1 2 6 Bass 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Richards 1 0 1 0 1 1 Thornton H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Cody Clark; .

T_2:39. A_7033