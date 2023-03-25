AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 184 165 Hershey 61 37 16 5 3 82 181 157 Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177 Springfield 62 32 23 2 5 71 191 180 Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 187 190 Bridgeport 63 30 25 7 1 68 208 212 Hartford 62 27 24 4 7 65 191 201 WB/Scranton 61 25 26 5 5 60 167 181

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 63 40 18 3 2 85 209 190 Utica 62 31 23 6 2 70 187 187 Syracuse 61 30 23 5 3 68 210 198 Rochester 61 29 25 4 3 65 199 205 Cleveland 60 27 26 5 2 61 195 223 Belleville 63 27 29 6 1 61 201 228 Laval 63 25 28 7 3 60 216 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 62 34 17 8 3 79 227 178 Milwaukee 62 37 20 3 2 79 203 175 Manitoba 61 33 19 5 4 75 193 187 Rockford 62 30 23 5 4 69 189 204 Iowa 63 30 24 5 4 69 187 189 Grand Rapids 62 26 29 4 3 59 175 222 Chicago 60 26 28 3 3 58 181 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 62 43 15 3 1 90 223 155 Coachella Valley 60 41 13 4 2 88 220 162 Colorado 62 34 20 5 3 76 185 164 Abbotsford 63 35 22 2 4 76 207 184 Ontario 62 31 26 4 1 67 186 181 Bakersfield 61 30 27 2 2 64 183 188 Tucson 62 27 29 6 0 60 185 208 San Jose 62 26 31 1 4 57 175 216 Henderson 62 23 34 0 5 51 164 184 San Diego 62 19 41 1 1 40 159 239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Toronto 2

Hartford 6, Springfield 5

Milwaukee 3, Laval 2

Utica 4, Syracuse 3

Bridgeport 5, Belleville 2

Rochester 4, Hershey 3

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled