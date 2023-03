ADVISORY 0285-USA-WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI-RESCUER

Rescuer describes scene of Mississippi tornado

Start: 25 Mar 2023 21:05 GMT

End: 25 Mar 2023 21:10 GMT

ROLLING FORK, MISSISSIPPI & HENDERSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - "We could hear cries for help," says man who helped dig trapped family out of tornado rubble

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part must on-screen courtesy Michael Searcy / Instagram @michaelsearcy

DIGITAL: Part must on-screen courtesy Michael Searcy / Instagram @michaelsearcy

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com