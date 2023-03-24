The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

24 Mar, 2023
Friday
At Dinah Shore Tournament Course
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
First Round
|David Toms
|34-31—65
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-33—66
|Richard Green
|34-33—67
|Padraig Harrington
|35-32—67
|Rocco Mediate
|33-34—67
|Rod Pampling
|33-34—67
|Brett Quigley
|34-33—67
|Vijay Singh
|34-33—67
|Steven Alker
|33-35—68
|Fred Couples
|35-33—68
|Brian Gay
|32-36—68
|Brandt Jobe
|35-33—68
|Tom Lehman
|33-35—68
|Michael Allen
|36-33—69
|Alex Cejka
|35-34—69
|Jim Furyk
|33-36—69
|Jerry Kelly
|31-38—69
|Bernhard Langer
|33-36—69
|Dicky Pride
|36-33—69
|Steve Stricker
|36-33—69
|Mario Tiziani
|33-36—69
|Robert Allenby
|35-35—70
|John Huston
|33-37—70
|Lee Janzen
|35-35—70
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-36—70
|Robert Karlsson
|35-35—70
|Jeff Maggert
|33-37—70
|Harry Rudolph
|35-35—70
|Paul Stankowski
|35-35—70
|Mike Weir
|36-34—70
|Woody Austin
|36-35—71
|Doug Barron
|34-37—71
|Joe Durant
|35-36—71
|Tom Gillis
|35-36—71
|Matt Gogel
|36-35—71
|Retief Goosen
|36-35—71
|Paul Goydos
|34-37—71
|Thongchai Jaidee
|33-38—71
|Rob Labritz
|37-34—71
|David McKenzie
|36-35—71
|Jeff Sluman
|35-36—71
|Billy Andrade
|36-36—72
|Paul Broadhurst
|37-35—72
|K.J. Choi
|36-36—72
|Brian Cooper
|35-37—72
|John Daly
|36-36—72
|Marco Dawson
|37-35—72
|Ken Duke
|35-37—72
|Ernie Els
|38-34—72
|Bob Estes
|37-35—72
|Jay Haas
|36-36—72
|Tim Herron
|35-37—72
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-37—72
|Tim Petrovic
|35-37—72
|Scott Verplank
|35-37—72
|Y.E. Yang
|37-35—72
|Steve Flesch
|37-36—73
|Fred Funk
|38-35—73
|Billy Mayfair
|35-38—73
|Timothy O'Neal
|37-36—73
|Corey Pavin
|37-36—73
|Kirk Triplett
|34-39—73
|Shane Bertsch
|36-38—74
|Olin Browne
|36-38—74
|John Cook
|36-38—74
|David Duval
|38-36—74
|Jeff Gove
|37-37—74
|Scott McCarron
|35-39—74
|Darren Clarke
|37-38—75
|Scott Parel
|39-36—75
|Tom Pernice
|37-38—75
|Chris DiMarco
|39-37—76
|Wes Short
|37-39—76
|Stephen Ames
|38-39—77
|Stuart Appleby
|40-37—77
|John Senden
|40-37—77
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|40-39—79
|Sandy Lyle
|43-38—81