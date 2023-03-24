Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

24 Mar, 2023
Friday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

First Round

David Toms 34-31—65
Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66
Richard Green 34-33—67
Padraig Harrington 35-32—67
Rocco Mediate 33-34—67
Rod Pampling 33-34—67
Brett Quigley 34-33—67
Vijay Singh 34-33—67
Steven Alker 33-35—68
Fred Couples 35-33—68
Brian Gay 32-36—68
Brandt Jobe 35-33—68
Tom Lehman 33-35—68
Michael Allen 36-33—69
Alex Cejka 35-34—69
Jim Furyk 33-36—69
Jerry Kelly 31-38—69
Bernhard Langer 33-36—69
Dicky Pride 36-33—69
Steve Stricker 36-33—69
Mario Tiziani 33-36—69
Robert Allenby 35-35—70
John Huston 33-37—70
Lee Janzen 35-35—70
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70
Robert Karlsson 35-35—70
Jeff Maggert 33-37—70
Harry Rudolph 35-35—70
Paul Stankowski 35-35—70
Mike Weir 36-34—70
Woody Austin 36-35—71
Doug Barron 34-37—71
Joe Durant 35-36—71
Tom Gillis 35-36—71
Matt Gogel 36-35—71
Retief Goosen 36-35—71
Paul Goydos 34-37—71
Thongchai Jaidee 33-38—71
Rob Labritz 37-34—71
David McKenzie 36-35—71
Jeff Sluman 35-36—71
Billy Andrade 36-36—72
Paul Broadhurst 37-35—72
K.J. Choi 36-36—72
Brian Cooper 35-37—72
John Daly 36-36—72
Marco Dawson 37-35—72
Ken Duke 35-37—72
Ernie Els 38-34—72
Bob Estes 37-35—72
Jay Haas 36-36—72
Tim Herron 35-37—72
Colin Montgomerie 35-37—72
Tim Petrovic 35-37—72
Scott Verplank 35-37—72
Y.E. Yang 37-35—72
Steve Flesch 37-36—73
Fred Funk 38-35—73
Billy Mayfair 35-38—73
Timothy O'Neal 37-36—73
Corey Pavin 37-36—73
Kirk Triplett 34-39—73
Shane Bertsch 36-38—74
Olin Browne 36-38—74
John Cook 36-38—74
David Duval 38-36—74
Jeff Gove 37-37—74
Scott McCarron 35-39—74
Darren Clarke 37-38—75
Scott Parel 39-36—75
Tom Pernice 37-38—75
Chris DiMarco 39-37—76
Wes Short 37-39—76
Stephen Ames 38-39—77
Stuart Appleby 40-37—77
John Senden 40-37—77
Jose Maria Olazabal 40-39—79
Sandy Lyle 43-38—81

