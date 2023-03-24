Royals 3, Giants 0

San Francisco Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 8 0 Totals 28 3 5 3 B.Wsely cf 3 0 0 0 Wtt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Gglotti cf 2 0 0 0 Tolbert ss 1 0 0 0 D.Vllar 1b 5 0 2 0 Mlendez c 3 1 1 1 B.Sabol dh 2 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 0 0 0 Genoves dh 2 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 0 Jo.Bart c 3 0 0 0 Psqntno 1b 3 0 0 0 P.Biley c 1 0 0 0 Olvares lf 2 1 1 2 Proctor 3b 3 0 2 0 Brd Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Aerbach 2b 2 0 1 0 M.Duffy 2b 3 0 0 0 G.Sntos 2b 0 0 0 0 K.Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 W.Wlson ss 3 0 1 0 N.Eaton 3b 2 0 1 0 Matheny 2b 4 0 1 0 N.Lftin 3b 1 0 0 0 H.Ramos rf 4 0 1 0

San Francisco 000 000 000 - 0 Kansas City 300 000 00(x) - 3

DP_San Francisco 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, Kansas City 2. 2B_Proctor (3), Eaton (5). HR_Melendez (3), Olivares (2). CS_Ramos (1), Olivares (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Beck L, 1-1 4 4 3 3 0 5 Adon 1 1 0 0 0 0 McClure 2 0 0 0 0 2 Llovera 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Keller W, 3-1 5 5 0 0 1 9 Staumont H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 Taylor H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Lovelady H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kriske S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_McClure (Olivares), Lovelady (Santos).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams; .

T_2:01. A_7054