Royals 3, Giants 0

24 Mar, 2023
|San Francisco
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|0
|8
|0
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|B.Wsely cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wtt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gglotti cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tolbert ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vllar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mlendez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Sabol dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Genoves dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Psqntno 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Biley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Olvares lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Proctor 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brd Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aerbach 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sntos 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Eaton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Matheny 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lftin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|00(x)
|-
|3
DP_San Francisco 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, Kansas City 2. 2B_Proctor (3), Eaton (5). HR_Melendez (3), Olivares (2). CS_Ramos (1), Olivares (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beck L, 1-1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Adon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McClure
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Keller W, 3-1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Staumont H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Taylor H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovelady H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_McClure (Olivares), Lovelady (Santos).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Lew Williams; .
T_2:01. A_7054