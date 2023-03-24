NWSL Glance

24 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Angel City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gotham FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OL Reign
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, March 25
Kansas City at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
OL Reign at Washington, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Angel City, 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Portland at Kansas City, 12:50 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.
OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Angel City at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.