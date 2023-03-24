Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

24 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153 29-3-3 26-8-2 15-5-3
m-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181 24-9-2 22-7-6 18-6-1
m-New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193 19-13-4 26-5-4 14-5-2
a-Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196 25-7-5 18-12-4 11-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195 21-12-4 21-8-6 12-8-2
a-Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228 25-7-5 17-18-1 11-10-1
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 21-12-3 16-15-5 13-6-1
Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230 19-11-5 16-15-5 8-9-5
Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247 21-11-4 15-18-3 13-5-2
Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227 17-14-5 17-17-3 11-7-3
Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233 20-13-3 15-19-2 13-7-1
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 13-20-3 20-11-3 10-11-1
Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235 17-15-4 14-16-5 7-13-2
Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236 15-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6
Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268 15-17-3 13-21-3 5-15-1
Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273 13-20-2 9-21-5 5-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200 22-14-1 22-7-5 9-8-2
p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 23-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3
c-Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197 22-11-3 19-11-6 12-7-1
c-Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 17-9-9 21-10-5 13-3-4
p-Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 20-12-5 21-11-3 12-6-0
c-Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196 19-12-5 22-11-1 14-5-1
Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227 16-15-4 23-9-3 11-8-2
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 22-12-2 18-17-1 16-7-0
Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226 16-14-4 16-11-11 11-5-3
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205 17-12-4 18-14-4 7-10-4
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 15-16-5 17-17-1 8-12-1
Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265 16-18-1 15-16-4 13-6-0
Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250 20-11-3 7-22-9 9-9-5
Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288 12-19-3 11-19-7 7-11-2
Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255 14-18-3 10-23-3 6-15-1
San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274 6-20-10 13-17-5 3-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

