NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153 m-Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181 m-New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193 a-Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196 m-N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195 a-Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228 N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230 Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247 Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227 Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233 Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235 Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236 Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268 Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200 p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 c-Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197 c-Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 p-Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243 c-Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196 Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227 Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205 St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258 Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265 Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250 Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288 Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255 San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.