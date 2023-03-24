Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Astros 5, Nationals 4

24 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Washington Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 32 5 9 5
L.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0
Vaquero cf 1 0 0 0 J.Drden lf 1 1 1 0
Meneses lf 4 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 4 2 2 2
M.Adams 1b 1 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0
D.Smith 1b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2
M.Chvis 2b 1 0 0 0 McCrmck rf 4 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 J.Myers cf 4 0 1 1
Dckrson dh 4 0 0 0 M.Dubon 2b 4 0 0 0
Al.Call rf 3 1 2 0 Hensley dh 3 0 0 0
C.Abrms ss 4 1 1 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0
R.Adams c 4 0 1 2 Kor.Lee c 1 1 1 0
V.Rbles cf 3 0 2 1
I.Vrgas 3b 0 0 0 0
Washington 100 300 000 - 4
Houston 000 001 04(x) - 5

DP_Washington 0, Houston 2. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 5. 2B_Call (5), Pena (2), Bregman (3), Abreu (7). HR_Smith (3), Pena (3). SB_Candelario (1). PO_Maldonado.

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Williams 6 4 1 1 2 5
Edwards Jr. H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Garcia 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 2
Sammons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Betances S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Reed Basner;.

T_2:29. A_2864

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

La fiesta de la Selección, en vivo: Messi levanta la Copa del Mundo junto a su familia en el Monumental

La fiesta de la Selección, en vivo: Messi levanta la Copa del Mundo junto a su familia en el Monumental

Hace 11 min

Los mejores memes del triunfo de Argentina ante Panamá: con la actuación del arquero Guerra en el centro de las bromas

Pincelada de Messi en el palo y estreno goleador de Thiago Almada en la Selección: así fue la apertura del marcador ante Panamá

Con un gol de Messi, Argentina venció a Panamá en la fiesta del campeón del mundo

Lionel Messi marcó su gol 800 y sigue haciendo historia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El momento en que Gustavo Adolfo Infante arremetió contra Enrique Guzmán

El momento en que Gustavo Adolfo Infante arremetió contra Enrique Guzmán

Hace 36 min

Cuándo se estrena John Wick en México; horarios y postcréditos

Alfredo Adame negó deber millonaria cantidad de impuestos

Esposo de Karla Díaz estuvo a punto de morir

Criticaron a Ángela Aguilar por video en donde imitó el acento argentino

TENDENCIAS

Luis Caffarelli, el primer latinoamericano en ganar el prestigioso Premio Abel: “En mi casa se respira matemática en el aire”

Luis Caffarelli, el primer latinoamericano en ganar el prestigioso Premio Abel: “En mi casa se respira matemática en el aire”

Hace 4 horas

Los gastroenterólogos cuentan cuáles son los alimentos que ellos nunca consumen

Tres soluciones que ayudarán a tu perro a combatir la comezón

Ubisoft usará IA para generar automáticamente diálogos en los videojuegos

El tratamiento con ADN podría retrasar la parálisis que afecta a los pacientes con ELA