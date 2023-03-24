Astros 5, Nationals 4

Washington Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 32 5 9 5 L.Grcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Vaquero cf 1 0 0 0 J.Drden lf 1 1 1 0 Meneses lf 4 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 4 2 2 2 M.Adams 1b 1 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 D.Smith 1b 4 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 M.Chvis 2b 1 0 0 0 McCrmck rf 4 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0 J.Myers cf 4 0 1 1 Dckrson dh 4 0 0 0 M.Dubon 2b 4 0 0 0 Al.Call rf 3 1 2 0 Hensley dh 3 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 4 1 1 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 R.Adams c 4 0 1 2 Kor.Lee c 1 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 2 1 I.Vrgas 3b 0 0 0 0

Washington 100 300 000 - 4 Houston 000 001 04(x) - 5

DP_Washington 0, Houston 2. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 5. 2B_Call (5), Pena (2), Bregman (3), Abreu (7). HR_Smith (3), Pena (3). SB_Candelario (1). PO_Maldonado.

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Williams 6 4 1 1 2 5 Edwards Jr. H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Finnegan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Garcia 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 2 Sammons 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 Montero 1 2 0 0 0 1 Stanek W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Betances S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Reed Basner;.

T_2:29. A_2864