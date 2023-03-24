AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|61
|37
|14
|8
|2
|84
|184
|165
|Hershey
|60
|37
|16
|5
|2
|81
|178
|153
|Charlotte
|61
|35
|20
|3
|3
|76
|198
|177
|Springfield
|61
|32
|22
|2
|5
|71
|186
|174
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|31
|25
|3
|3
|68
|187
|190
|Bridgeport
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|203
|210
|Hartford
|61
|26
|24
|4
|7
|63
|185
|196
|WB/Scranton
|61
|25
|26
|5
|5
|60
|167
|181
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|62
|40
|18
|2
|2
|84
|207
|187
|Syracuse
|60
|30
|22
|5
|3
|68
|207
|194
|Utica
|61
|30
|23
|6
|2
|68
|183
|184
|Rochester
|60
|28
|25
|4
|3
|63
|195
|202
|Belleville
|62
|27
|28
|6
|1
|61
|199
|223
|Laval
|62
|25
|27
|7
|3
|60
|214
|222
|Cleveland
|59
|26
|26
|5
|2
|59
|192
|221
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|62
|34
|17
|8
|3
|79
|227
|178
|Milwaukee
|61
|36
|20
|3
|2
|77
|200
|173
|Manitoba
|61
|33
|19
|5
|4
|75
|193
|187
|Rockford
|62
|30
|23
|5
|4
|69
|189
|204
|Iowa
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|187
|189
|Grand Rapids
|62
|26
|29
|4
|3
|59
|175
|222
|Chicago
|60
|26
|28
|3
|3
|58
|181
|211
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|62
|43
|15
|3
|1
|90
|223
|155
|Coachella Valley
|60
|41
|13
|4
|2
|88
|220
|162
|Colorado
|62
|34
|20
|5
|3
|76
|185
|164
|Abbotsford
|63
|35
|22
|2
|4
|76
|207
|184
|Ontario
|62
|31
|26
|4
|1
|67
|186
|181
|Bakersfield
|61
|30
|27
|2
|2
|64
|183
|188
|Tucson
|62
|27
|29
|6
|0
|60
|185
|208
|San Jose
|62
|26
|31
|1
|4
|57
|175
|216
|Henderson
|62
|23
|34
|0
|5
|51
|164
|184
|San Diego
|62
|19
|41
|1
|1
|40
|159
|239
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled