Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

24 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 184 165
Hershey 60 37 16 5 2 81 178 153
Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177
Springfield 61 32 22 2 5 71 186 174
Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 187 190
Bridgeport 62 29 25 7 1 66 203 210
Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 185 196
WB/Scranton 61 25 26 5 5 60 167 181

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 62 40 18 2 2 84 207 187
Syracuse 60 30 22 5 3 68 207 194
Utica 61 30 23 6 2 68 183 184
Rochester 60 28 25 4 3 63 195 202
Belleville 62 27 28 6 1 61 199 223
Laval 62 25 27 7 3 60 214 222
Cleveland 59 26 26 5 2 59 192 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 62 34 17 8 3 79 227 178
Milwaukee 61 36 20 3 2 77 200 173
Manitoba 61 33 19 5 4 75 193 187
Rockford 62 30 23 5 4 69 189 204
Iowa 63 30 24 5 4 69 187 189
Grand Rapids 62 26 29 4 3 59 175 222
Chicago 60 26 28 3 3 58 181 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 62 43 15 3 1 90 223 155
Coachella Valley 60 41 13 4 2 88 220 162
Colorado 62 34 20 5 3 76 185 164
Abbotsford 63 35 22 2 4 76 207 184
Ontario 62 31 26 4 1 67 186 181
Bakersfield 61 30 27 2 2 64 183 188
Tucson 62 27 29 6 0 60 185 208
San Jose 62 26 31 1 4 57 175 216
Henderson 62 23 34 0 5 51 164 184
San Diego 62 19 41 1 1 40 159 239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El emotivo posteo de Lionel Messi tras la fiesta de la selección argentina y el álbum de fotos que eligió de su noche más soñada

El emotivo posteo de Lionel Messi tras la fiesta de la selección argentina y el álbum de fotos que eligió de su noche más soñada

Hace 11 min

Riquelme llegó a España para jugar con las leyendas del Villarreal y habló de Boca Juniors: “Estamos contentos, pero siempre vamos a intentar mejorar”

La foto de Marcelo Gallardo con Lionel Messi que enloqueció a los hinchas de River Plate y el guiño de Nicolás Otamendi

La entrevista más emotiva de Paulo Dybala: la noche que lloró tras el Mundial y el círculo que cerró en la final

“La gente quiere show”: Dibu Martínez repitió el gesto de la polémica en la premiación del Mundial y sus compañeros lo imitaron

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La serie turca estilo Hollywood que llegó pisando fuerte en Netflix: “¿De quién huimos, mamá?”

La serie turca estilo Hollywood que llegó pisando fuerte en Netflix: “¿De quién huimos, mamá?”

Hace 12 min

Lana del Rey abordó la espiritualidad en su nuevo álbum “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

“Platonic”: Rose Byrne y Seth Rogen se vuelven a juntar en la serie de Apple TV+

5 películas para ver en Netflix el fin de semana: “Ya era hora”, “El rey de las sombras”, “Ruido mental” y más

TENDENCIAS

Seguridad psicológica en los equipos de trabajo: por qué es clave para evitar los peores errores en las organizaciones

Seguridad psicológica en los equipos de trabajo: por qué es clave para evitar los peores errores en las organizaciones

Hace 10 horas

La importancia del autocuidado para quienes asisten a otras personas: 5 ejercicios de la neurociencia

Día Mundial de la tuberculosis: más de 10.000 argentinos padecen una enfermedad prevenible con vacunas

Tres alimentos y bebidas para niños que parecen saludables pero no lo son

¿Le cuesta dormir y está cansado durante el día? Participe de la primera encuesta sobre calidad del sueño en América Latina