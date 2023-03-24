Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CANADA/

Por REUTERSyMAR 24

24 Mar, 2023
The Trudeaus welcome the Bidens to Ottawa

Start: 24 Mar 2023 00:31 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2023 00:34 GMT

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA - Prime Minister Trudeau and Mrs. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of Canada welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to Ottawa.

---

SCHEDULE:

2225GMT - Trudeaus welcome the Bidens

2240GMT - Trudeaus host a gathering at Prime Minister's residence (CLOSED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

