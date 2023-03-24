ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-REPORT

24 Mar, 2023
Head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine media briefing
Start: 24 Mar 2023 11:01 GMT
End: 24 Mar 2023 11:13 GMT
KYIV- The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Mathilda Bogner, will brief media to present two new reports, on the treatment of prisoners of war and on the overall human rights situation in Ukraine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UKRAINE CRISIS MEDIA CENTRE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com