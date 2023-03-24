Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-REPORT

Por REUTERSyMAR 24

24 Mar, 2023
Head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine media briefing

Start: 24 Mar 2023 11:01 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2023 11:13 GMT

KYIV- The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Mathilda Bogner, will brief media to present two new reports, on the treatment of prisoners of war and on the overall human rights situation in Ukraine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UKRAINE CRISIS MEDIA CENTRE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

