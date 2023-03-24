Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-GWYNETH PALTROW/ --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSyMAR 24

24 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Paltrow's ski crash trial continues in Utah

Start: 24 Mar 2023 21:29 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2023 22:29 GMT

PARK CITY, UT - Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial continues in Utah.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All - Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content.

DIGITAL: Access All - Access All - No new use of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content. No use in edits of user-generated content [UGC] and third-party content.

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El presidente del PSG fue denunciado por su ex mayordomo: el día que le pidió “limpiar la casa” y los antecedentes del dirigente

El presidente del PSG fue denunciado por su ex mayordomo: el día que le pidió “limpiar la casa” y los antecedentes del dirigente

Hace 25 min

Problemas para Robinho: la Justicia brasileña le retuvo el pasaporte por su condena en Italia

Indignación en Francia por otro festejo de Dibu Martínez con la Copa del Mundo: “Una celebración vulgar”

Bicampeón de la Fórmula 1 señaló que Checo Pérez puede conquistar el título mundial

El revolucionario proyecto de un magnate finlandés que busca comprar el Manchester United

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aprueban el uso de inteligencia artificial para escribir guiones de películas

Aprueban el uso de inteligencia artificial para escribir guiones de películas

Hace 21 min

“Atlanta”, la serie ganadora del Emmy, lanzó nuevos episodios en Netflix

Octavio Ocaña puso resistencia y se les fue el tiro, reveló su padre

“Ya era hora” es la película número uno en el gigante del streaming: títulos similares para ver este fin de semana

Robert Downey Jr. protagonizaría el remake de la que es considerada por muchos la mejor película en la historia del cine

TENDENCIAS

Cómo usar el “Modo básico” de Facebook para no gastar datos móviles

Cómo usar el “Modo básico” de Facebook para no gastar datos móviles

Hace 6 min

Cómo hacer que un ‘Espacio’ en Twitter sea exitoso

Cuatro claves para entender GPT-4, una nueva versión de la inteligencia artificial

Aprueban el uso de inteligencia artificial para escribir guiones de películas

Quién está detrás de la cédula digital colombiana