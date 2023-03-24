Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY MYANMAR-MILITARY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSyMAR 24

24 Mar, 2023
Myanmar marks Armed Forces Day with military parade

Start: 26 Mar 2023 22:15 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 04:30 GMT

NAYPYIDAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar troops march in a parade to mark the Armed Forced Day, a celebration of the 78th anniversary of the founding of its national army during World War Two to fight against the Japanese invasion. Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup in 2021, is expected to deliver a speech to mark the occasion.

SCHEDULE:

2230GMT - event expected to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Myanmar

DIGITAL: No use Myanmar

Source: MRTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL BURMESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

