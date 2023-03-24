ADVISORY MYANMAR-MILITARY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Myanmar marks Armed Forces Day with military parade
NAYPYIDAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar troops march in a parade to mark the Armed Forced Day, a celebration of the 78th anniversary of the founding of its national army during World War Two to fight against the Japanese invasion. Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup in 2021, is expected to deliver a speech to mark the occasion.
