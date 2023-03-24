ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 9987-BRITAIN-ROYALS/FRANCE-ELYSEE

King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

Start: 24 Mar 2023 11:35 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - King Charles' state visit to France on Sunday has been postponed, the Elysee Palace said, after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and cities across France.

