ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 9987-BRITAIN-ROYALS/FRANCE-ELYSEE

24 Mar, 2023
King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

VARIOUS - King Charles' state visit to France on Sunday has been postponed, the Elysee Palace said, after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and cities across France.

