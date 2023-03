ADVISORY EARTH-HOUR/THAILAND

Bangkok turns off lights on landmarks to mark Earth Hour

Start: 25 Mar 2023 13:15 GMT

End: 25 Mar 2023 14:35 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Lights are turned off for one hour at landmarks in Bangkok, from the Grand Palace, Temple of Dawn, Golden Mount Temple, the Bangkok Giant Swing to the Rama 8 Bridge, to mark Earth Hour.

