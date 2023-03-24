ADVISORY EARTH-HOUR/HONGKONG

24 Mar, 2023
Hong Kong landmarks turn off lights to mark Earth Hour
Start: 25 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
End: 25 Mar 2023 13:45 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Landmarks in Hong Kong's Victoria Habour switch off lights for one hour to mark Earth Hour.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Earth Hour starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL /
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com