ADVISORY BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/LEADERSHIP

Scottish National Party choose new leader

Start: 27 Mar 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

EDINBURGH - A ballot of members of the Scottish National Party to choose a new leader, after the surprise resignation of Nicola Sturgeon last month, closes. The party has not said when it will announce the result but said it would be made public "as soon as the result has been determined".

