Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/LEADERSHIP

Por REUTERSyMAR 24

24 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Scottish National Party choose new leader

Start: 27 Mar 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 27 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT

EDINBURGH - A ballot of members of the Scottish National Party to choose a new leader, after the surprise resignation of Nicola Sturgeon last month, closes. The party has not said when it will announce the result but said it would be made public "as soon as the result has been determined".

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA estrenó la película del Mundial de Qatar con imágenes inéditas de la consagración Argentina

FIFA estrenó la película del Mundial de Qatar con imágenes inéditas de la consagración Argentina

Hace 34 min

“Te amamos”: la romántica dedicatoria de Antonela Roccuzzo a Messi después de la fiesta de campeón de Argentina

Riquelme y Palermo vuelven a juntar juntos en el partido de leyendas del Villarreal: cuándo y dónde verlo

Tuvo problemas con el himno de Inglaterra en la previa del partido contra Italia y recibió una lluvia de críticas: “Estoy mortificada”

El video desconocido de Lionel Scaloni en MTV que se viralizó: sus comidas, cantante preferido y pasatiempos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Selena Gomez dio una inteligente lección ante los ataques de sus fans a Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez dio una inteligente lección ante los ataques de sus fans a Hailey Bieber

Hace 10 min

“Ringo. Gloria y muerte”: así es la serie sobre el boxeador argentino que se estrenó en Star+

Fans de Rosalía y Rauw Alejandro les suplicaron fidelidad tras presumir un anillo de compromiso

“Soy Georgina” temporada 2 ya puede verse en Netflix: la pareja de Cristiano Rolando volvió y está dando de qué hablar

La respuesta de María José a las acusaciones de acoso a Kalimba

TENDENCIAS

Mark Zuckerberg anuncia el nacimiento de su tercera hija

Mark Zuckerberg anuncia el nacimiento de su tercera hija

Hace 44 min

Juegos Olímpicos de 2024 tendrán inteligencia artificial

Nuevas revelaciones sobre el café y la salud del corazón: cuáles son los efectos de beber más de una taza al día

La historia de Pager, el mono de Elon Musk que tiene un chip en el cerebro

Por qué no hay buena señal móvil en grandes eventos como Estéreo Picnic y Lollapalooza