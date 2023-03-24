ADVISORY BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/LEADERSHIP

24 Mar, 2023
Scottish National Party choose new leader
Start: 27 Mar 2023 13:00 GMT
End: 27 Mar 2023 14:00 GMT
EDINBURGH - A ballot of members of the Scottish National Party to choose a new leader, after the surprise resignation of Nicola Sturgeon last month, closes. The party has not said when it will announce the result but said it would be made public "as soon as the result has been determined".
