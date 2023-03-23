Phillies 4, Tigers 1

Detroit Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 4 8 4 Z.Short lf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 1 1 2 Kridler cf 3 0 0 0 J.Haley ss 2 0 0 0 Ja.Baez dh 3 0 1 1 Schwrbr lf 4 1 1 0 Au.Murr dh 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 0 1 0 0 Srretti ss 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 1 0 1 1 J.Rgers c 3 0 0 0 W.Wlson 1b 2 0 1 1 D.Sands c 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 3b 3 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Lipcius 1b 3 1 1 0 Ja.Cave dh 3 0 2 0 J.Davis rf 3 0 1 0 Guthrie dh 1 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 1 1 0 0 Hrrison lf 0 0 0 0

Detroit 000 001 000 - 1 Philadelphia 100 020 10(x) - 4

LOB_Detroit 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Schwarber (2), Wilson (3). HR_Turner (1). CS_Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Wentz L, 0-2 4 5 3 3 2 5 Hill 2 1 0 0 2 2 Shreve 1 1 1 1 1 0 Lange 1 1 0 0 1 2

Philadelphia Falter W, 1-3 5 2 0 0 0 5 Uelmen H, 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 Ortiz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brogdon H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cobb 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger; .

T_2:34. A_7126