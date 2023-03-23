Phillies 4, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Z.Short lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kridler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Haley ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Baez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Au.Murr dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Srretti ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rgers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Sands c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lipcius 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Davis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guthrie dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Marsh cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hrrison lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|-
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|020
|10(x)
|-
|4
LOB_Detroit 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Schwarber (2), Wilson (3). HR_Turner (1). CS_Davis (2).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, James Hoye; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger; .
T_2:34. A_7126