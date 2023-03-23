Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

23 Mar, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Boston 70 54 11 5 113 265 151 28-3-3 26-8-2 14-5-3
m-Carolina 69 46 15 8 100 232 179 24-8-2 22-7-6 18-5-1
m-New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193 19-13-4 26-5-4 14-5-2
a-Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194 25-7-5 17-12-4 10-6-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 71 41 20 10 92 241 194 21-12-4 20-8-6 11-8-2
a-Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221 25-7-5 17-17-1 11-9-1
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198 21-12-3 16-15-5 13-6-1
Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230 19-11-5 16-15-5 8-9-5
Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241 21-10-4 15-18-3 13-4-2
Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226 16-14-5 17-17-3 11-7-3
Ottawa 71 34 32 5 73 221 231 19-13-3 15-19-2 12-7-1
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263 13-20-3 20-11-3 10-11-1
Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231 17-14-4 14-16-5 7-13-2
Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232 14-16-5 12-16-7 6-11-6
Montreal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264 15-17-3 13-20-3 5-14-1
Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273 13-20-2 9-21-5 5-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200 22-14-1 22-7-5 9-8-2
p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229 23-9-4 18-11-6 11-4-3
c-Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199 17-9-9 21-10-5 13-3-4
c-Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192 22-11-3 19-11-5 12-7-1
c-Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196 19-12-5 22-11-1 14-5-1
p-Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240 19-12-5 21-11-3 12-6-0
Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227 16-15-4 23-9-3 11-8-2
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203 22-12-2 18-17-1 16-7-0
Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226 16-14-4 16-11-11 11-5-3
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205 17-12-4 18-14-4 7-10-4
St. Louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255 15-16-5 16-17-1 8-12-1
Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265 16-18-1 15-16-4 13-6-0
Arizona 71 27 33 11 65 200 246 20-11-3 7-22-8 9-9-5
Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288 12-19-3 11-19-7 7-11-2
Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249 14-18-3 10-22-3 6-15-1
San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274 6-20-10 13-17-5 3-9-8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

