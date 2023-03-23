Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

23 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 70 54 11 5 113 265 151
m-Carolina 69 46 15 8 100 232 179
m-New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193
a-Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194
m-N.Y. Rangers 71 41 20 10 92 241 194
a-Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198
Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230
Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241
Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226
Ottawa 71 34 32 5 73 221 231
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263
Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231
Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232
Montreal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264
Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200
p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
c-Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199
c-Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192
c-Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196
p-Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240
Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203
Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205
St. Louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255
Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265
Arizona 71 27 33 11 65 200 246
Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288
Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249
San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Vegas 4, Vancouver 3

Calgary 5, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La historia detrás de la foto de Lionel Messi con los chicos de la Sub 17 y el gran elogio de Di María a una de las máximas promesas

La historia detrás de la foto de Lionel Messi con los chicos de la Sub 17 y el gran elogio de Di María a una de las máximas promesas

Hace 16 min

Gerard Piqué, íntimo: de la “rara y extraña” sensación que vive hoy a la relación con sus hijos

Las confesiones de Georgina Rodríguez sobre Cristiano Ronaldo en la intimidad: el regalo que más la hizo feliz y por qué no es materialista

Salen a la venta las entradas para el segundo amistoso de la Selección ante Curazao en Santiago del Estero: los precios y cómo comprarlas

El golpe de Dybala que asustó a todos, los tiros libres de Messi y los equipos que paró Scaloni: las perlitas del entrenamiento de la Selección

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acusaron a Verónica Del Castillo de usar muerte de Rebecca Jones para promocionar sus terapias

Acusaron a Verónica Del Castillo de usar muerte de Rebecca Jones para promocionar sus terapias

Hace 15 min

Rebecca Jones, Carlos Tijerino y Alfredo Solares: se cumplió la supuesta regla de tres en el mundo del espectáculo

De qué murió Rebecca Jones y cómo planeó que fuera su homenaje

Gisele Bündchen contó por primera vez el verdadero motivo de su separación de Tom Brady

Alejandro Camacho ya sabía que Rebecca Jones iba a morir, según Gustavo Adolfo Infante

TENDENCIAS

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Hace 4 horas

Inteligencia artificial vs. humanos: retamos a ChatGPT y DALL-E

Día Mundial del Agua: lograr un acceso universal y equitativo, las claves para mejorar la calidad de vida de la humanidad

Lanzaron una nueva convocatoria para proyectos de investigación científica en hospitales públicos

YouTube Music habilita las descargas automáticas