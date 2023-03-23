Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Blue Jays 3, Twins 0

23 Mar, 2023
Toronto Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 27 0 4 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Bxton dh 3 0 0 0
M.Bltre 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Prato dh 1 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 3 2 2 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 0
S.Brman c 2 0 1 0 H.Perez ss 1 0 0 0
O.Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
Horwitz 1b 3 0 1 2 Garlick lf 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez 3b 4 0 2 1 N.Grdon 2b 2 0 0 0
V.Capra lf 2 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0
Bernard cf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras cf 3 0 0 0
Rbrtson rf 4 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0
A.Roden dh 4 0 0 0 El.Soto 3b 3 0 3 0
Toronto 002 010 000 - 3
Minnesota 000 000 000 - 0

E_Perez (1), LaMarre (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Espinal (2), Jansen (3), Soto (2). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Capra (1), Soto (1). CS_Bernard (1). SF_Horwitz.

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 5 3 0 0 1 9
Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Pearson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Mahle 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 3
Brink 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jax 1 0 0 0 1 1
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kikuchi (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka; .

T_2:24. A_6838

