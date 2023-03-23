Blue Jays 3, Twins 0

23 Mar, 2023
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|27
|0
|4
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Bxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Bltre 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Prato dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|N.Grdon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Capra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Roden dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|002
|010
|000
|-
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
E_Perez (1), LaMarre (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Espinal (2), Jansen (3), Soto (2). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Capra (1), Soto (1). CS_Bernard (1). SF_Horwitz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pearson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Mahle
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Brink
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alcala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Kikuchi (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka; .
T_2:24. A_6838