Blue Jays 3, Twins 0

Toronto Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 27 0 4 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 0 B.Bxton dh 3 0 0 0 M.Bltre 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Prato dh 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 2 2 0 C.Crrea ss 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 2 0 1 0 H.Perez ss 1 0 0 0 O.Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 Horwitz 1b 3 0 1 2 Garlick lf 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez 3b 4 0 2 1 N.Grdon 2b 2 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 2 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 Bernard cf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras cf 3 0 0 0 Rbrtson rf 4 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 3 0 0 0 A.Roden dh 4 0 0 0 El.Soto 3b 3 0 3 0

Toronto 002 010 000 - 3 Minnesota 000 000 000 - 0

E_Perez (1), LaMarre (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Espinal (2), Jansen (3), Soto (2). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Capra (1), Soto (1). CS_Bernard (1). SF_Horwitz.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kikuchi 5 3 0 0 1 9 Hatch 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Pearson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Mahle 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 3 Brink 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jax 1 0 0 0 1 1 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0 Duran 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kikuchi (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka; .

T_2:24. A_6838