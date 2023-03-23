AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 61 37 14 8 2 84 184 165 Hershey 60 37 16 5 2 81 178 153 Charlotte 61 35 20 3 3 76 198 177 Springfield 61 32 22 2 5 71 186 174 Lehigh Valley 62 31 25 3 3 68 187 190 Bridgeport 62 29 25 7 1 66 203 210 Hartford 61 26 24 4 7 63 185 196 WB/Scranton 61 25 26 5 5 60 167 181

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 62 40 18 2 2 84 207 187 Syracuse 60 30 22 5 3 68 207 194 Utica 61 30 23 6 2 68 183 184 Rochester 60 28 25 4 3 63 195 202 Belleville 62 27 28 6 1 61 199 223 Laval 62 25 27 7 3 60 214 222 Cleveland 59 26 26 5 2 59 192 221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 61 33 17 8 3 77 221 177 Milwaukee 61 36 20 3 2 77 200 173 Manitoba 60 33 19 5 3 74 190 183 Iowa 63 30 24 5 4 69 187 189 Rockford 61 29 23 5 4 67 185 201 Grand Rapids 62 26 29 4 3 59 175 222 Chicago 60 26 28 3 3 58 181 211

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 62 43 15 3 1 90 223 155 Coachella Valley 59 41 12 4 2 88 219 156 Abbotsford 62 35 21 2 4 76 206 181 Colorado 61 33 20 5 3 74 182 162 Ontario 61 30 26 4 1 65 182 181 Bakersfield 60 29 27 2 2 62 180 187 Tucson 61 27 28 6 0 60 185 204 San Jose 61 26 30 1 4 57 173 213 Henderson 62 23 34 0 5 51 164 184 San Diego 62 19 41 1 1 40 159 239

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Syracuse 3, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Coachella Valley 1

Tucson 4, Ontario 1

Colorado 8, San Jose 0

Iowa 4, San Diego 3

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Laval 3

Grand Rapids 6, Chicago 3

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 1

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.