Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TIKTOK/CONGRESS

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to testify before Congress

Start: 23 Mar 2023 13:56 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 14:56 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew appears before U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, as lawmakers scrutinize Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La fiesta de los campeones del mundo, en vivo: la agenda de los shows de Argentina vs Panamá, a qué hora abre el Monumental y todos los detalles del evento

La fiesta de los campeones del mundo, en vivo: la agenda de los shows de Argentina vs Panamá, a qué hora abre el Monumental y todos los detalles del evento

Hace 8 min

Show del Dibu Martínez: el pedido de su esposa en los The Best tras su festejo con otros premios y las bromas por las entradas que pidió

Argentina vs Panamá, en vivo: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber del primer partido de la Selección tras el título en la Copa del Mundo

Escándalo en el Barcelona: el ex árbitro Enríquez Negreira cobraba cheques del club cada tres días y la UEFA abrió una investigación

Arrancó la venta de entradas para Argentina vs Curazao: cómo comprar los tickets para la segunda fiesta de los campeones del mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La telenovela más famosa de Estados Unidos celebra 50 años con un especial en CBS: “The Young and the Restless”

La telenovela más famosa de Estados Unidos celebra 50 años con un especial en CBS: “The Young and the Restless”

Hace 5 min

“Succession”: qué dice la crítica de los primeros capítulos de la cuarta temporada

Danna Paola rompió el silencio sobre supuesta estafa que le hizo empresa promotora en Veracruz: “Me da impotencia”

Así reaccionó Ángela Aguilar cuando unas niñas la llamaron señora

La próxima película de “Star Wars” podría ser revelada en el Star Wars Celebration

TENDENCIAS

Qué presentará Apple en su próximo gran evento: iOS 17, MacBook y más

Qué presentará Apple en su próximo gran evento: iOS 17, MacBook y más

Hace 34 min

Así es Bard, la inteligencia artificial de Google que compite con ChatGPT

Cómo encontrar imágenes en cualquier formato con Google

Suplantan a la Registraduría de Colombia para difundir malware en celular y computadores

WhatsApp Web tiene nueva actualización para hacer videollamadas grupales