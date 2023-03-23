Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RELATIVITY

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Relativity Space to launch world's first 3D-printed rocket.

Start: 23 Mar 2023 02:49 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Relativity Space to launch world's first 3D-printed rocket.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo. No resale

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo. No resale

Source: RELATIVITY SPACE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La historia detrás de la foto de Lionel Messi con los chicos de la Sub 17 y el gran elogio de Di María a una de las máximas promesas

La historia detrás de la foto de Lionel Messi con los chicos de la Sub 17 y el gran elogio de Di María a una de las máximas promesas

Hace 23 min

Gerard Piqué, íntimo: de la “rara y extraña” sensación que vive hoy a la relación con sus hijos

Las confesiones de Georgina Rodríguez sobre Cristiano Ronaldo en la intimidad: el regalo que más la hizo feliz y por qué no es materialista

Salen a la venta las entradas para el segundo amistoso de la Selección ante Curazao en Santiago del Estero: los precios y cómo comprarlas

El golpe de Dybala que asustó a todos, los tiros libres de Messi y los equipos que paró Scaloni: las perlitas del entrenamiento de la Selección

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Acusaron a Verónica Del Castillo de usar muerte de Rebecca Jones para promocionar sus terapias

Acusaron a Verónica Del Castillo de usar muerte de Rebecca Jones para promocionar sus terapias

Hace 21 min

Rebecca Jones, Carlos Tijerino y Alfredo Solares: se cumplió la supuesta regla de tres en el mundo del espectáculo

De qué murió Rebecca Jones y cómo planeó que fuera su homenaje

Gisele Bündchen contó por primera vez el verdadero motivo de su separación de Tom Brady

Alejandro Camacho ya sabía que Rebecca Jones iba a morir, según Gustavo Adolfo Infante

TENDENCIAS

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Hace 4 horas

Inteligencia artificial vs. humanos: retamos a ChatGPT y DALL-E

Día Mundial del Agua: lograr un acceso universal y equitativo, las claves para mejorar la calidad de vida de la humanidad

Lanzaron una nueva convocatoria para proyectos de investigación científica en hospitales públicos

YouTube Music habilita las descargas automáticas