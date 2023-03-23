Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-USA/WARSHIP

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

U.S., South Korean officials hold news conference ahead of military exercises

Start: 23 Mar 2023 01:51 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 03:10 GMT

BUSAN - U.S. and South Korean military officials hold a news conference after U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship USS Makin Island arrives in Busan to join large-scale Ssangyong amphibious landing exercises with South Korean troops.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH/KOREAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Gerard Piqué, íntimo: de la “rara y extraña” sensación que vive hoy a la relación con sus hijos

Gerard Piqué, íntimo: de la “rara y extraña” sensación que vive hoy a la relación con sus hijos

Hace 18 min

Las confesiones de Georgina Rodríguez sobre Cristiano Ronaldo en la intimidad: el regalo que más la hizo feliz y por qué no es materialista

Salen a la venta las entradas para el segundo amistoso de la Selección ante Curazao en Santiago del Estero: los precios y cómo comprarlas

El golpe de Dybala que asustó a todos, los tiros libres de Messi y los equipos que paró Scaloni: las perlitas del entrenamiento de la Selección

“No quiero parecer exagerado”: el DT de Italia comparó a Retegui con una figura histórica de la selección argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gisele Bündchen contó por primera vez el verdadero motivo de su separación de Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen contó por primera vez el verdadero motivo de su separación de Tom Brady

Hace 0 min

Alejandro Camacho ya sabía que Rebecca Jones iba a morir, según Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Sonido Pirata ignoró saludo del Medio Metro durante un evento de sonideros

Horacio Villalobos recordó la traición de Televisa

Mía Colucci está de regreso; Anahí presumió nuevo look

TENDENCIAS

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Alerta por el fuerte aumento global de los laboratorios que estudian patógenos muy peligrosos

Hace 3 horas

Inteligencia artificial vs. humanos: retamos a ChatGPT y DALL-E

Día Mundial del Agua: lograr un acceso universal y equitativo, las claves para mejorar la calidad de vida de la humanidad

Lanzaron una nueva convocatoria para proyectos de investigación científica en hospitales públicos

YouTube Music habilita las descargas automáticas