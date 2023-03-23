ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-USA/WARSHIP

23 Mar, 2023
U.S., South Korean officials hold news conference ahead of military exercises
Start: 23 Mar 2023 01:51 GMT
End: 23 Mar 2023 03:10 GMT
BUSAN - U.S. and South Korean military officials hold a news conference after U.S. Amphibious Assault Ship USS Makin Island arrives in Busan to join large-scale Ssangyong amphibious landing exercises with South Korean troops.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH/KOREAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com