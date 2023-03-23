Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY RELIGION-RAMADAN/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Palestinians attend first Friday prayers during Ramadan at Al-Aqsa mosque

Start: 24 Mar 2023 09:45 GMT

End: 24 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Live views of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound where thousands of worshippers attending first Ramadan Friday prayers. This live event will mix between a view from the mount of Olives of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound also from inside the compound.

