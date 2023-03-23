ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-PROTESTS-TEL AVIV --TIME APPROX/UPDATED SOURCE

Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Start: 23 Mar 2023 10:33 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Thousands of Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul as part of a "national day of shutdown." Protesters expected to try to block a main highway.

