Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-PROTESTS-TEL AVIV --TIME APPROX/UPDATED SOURCE

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Israelis demonstrate in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Start: 23 Mar 2023 10:33 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Thousands of Israelis demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul as part of a "national day of shutdown." Protesters expected to try to block a main highway.

(Live production: Rami Amichay)

SCHEDULE/SOURCING:

1033GMT - REUTERS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use Israel

DIGITAL: Part no use Israel

Source: REUTERS / POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

