Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWS CONFERENCE

Por REUTERSyMAR 23

23 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

News conference with EC President von der Leyen and Council President Michel

Start: 23 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1 - NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Argentina se enfrenta a Panamá en el primer partido tras el título en la Copa del Mundo: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Argentina se enfrenta a Panamá en el primer partido tras el título en la Copa del Mundo: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Hace 16 min

La fiesta de los campeones del mundo, en vivo: la agenda de los shows, a qué hora abre el Monumental y todos los detalles del evento

La extravagante historia de Joe Conforte, el bandido que contrató a Ringo Bonavena y lo empujó a su trágica muerte

Apenas 6.000 personas, mayoría de visitantes y decepción: los detalles del primer partido en el país de la Selección tras consagrarse en México ‘86

“La Copa de Messi”: la historia detrás de la réplica que una familia llevó a Qatar y se convirtió en un ícono del Mundial

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra obtuvo un reconocimiento por promover la amistad entre Japón y México

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra obtuvo un reconocimiento por promover la amistad entre Japón y México

Hace 3 horas

Michelle Vieth pugnará por la aplicación de ley que castigue la venganza por videos íntimos

Lolita Ayala reapareció y dijo que ya puede caminar

“Fue una pesadilla”: Carlos Rivera habló sobre la muerte de su papá

Campo de Mayo y sus historias, en un documental que construye memoria activa

TENDENCIAS

Vinos a la carta: tres Chardonnay de lujo, el varietal blanco que desafía a los mejores tintos

Vinos a la carta: tres Chardonnay de lujo, el varietal blanco que desafía a los mejores tintos

Hace 6 horas

Cuál es la diferencia entre esperanza de vida, esperanza de vida saludable y longevidad

Cuántos litros de agua por día necesita una persona

¿Qué nos enseñó la ciencia sobre el colesterol y la aterosclerosis?

En los últimos 25 años se perdieron más de 3.000 mil millones de toneladas de hielo en la Antártida