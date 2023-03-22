Rangers 2, White Sox 0

Chicago Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 20 0 4 0 Totals 16 1 3 1 E.Andrs 2b 2 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 1 0 G.Shets 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 M.Grver c 2 0 0 0 O.Colas rf 3 0 2 0 Jo.Jung 3b 2 0 1 0 S.Zvala c 3 0 1 0 E.Duran ss 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 0 1 0 Frazier lf 2 1 1 1 D.Ellis lf 2 0 0 0 Tstsugo dh 2 0 0 0 J.Fscue 2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago WS 000 000 000 - 0 Texas 010 000 10(x) - 2

DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 2. 2B_Colas (2), Zavala (3). HR_Frazier (2). SB_Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Clevinger 5 3 1 1 1 3

Texas Eovaldi 5 5 0 0 1 4 Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Austin Jones; .

T_1:54. A_3446