Rangers 2, White Sox 0

22 Mar, 2023
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 20 0 4 0 Totals 16 1 3 1
E.Andrs 2b 2 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 2 0 0 0
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 1 0
G.Shets 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
Grandal dh 2 0 0 0 M.Grver c 2 0 0 0
O.Colas rf 3 0 2 0 Jo.Jung 3b 2 0 1 0
S.Zvala c 3 0 1 0 E.Duran ss 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 2 0 1 0 Frazier lf 2 1 1 1
D.Ellis lf 2 0 0 0 Tstsugo dh 2 0 0 0
J.Fscue 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago WS 000 000 000 - 0
Texas 010 000 10(x) - 2

DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 2. 2B_Colas (2), Zavala (3). HR_Frazier (2). SB_Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Clevinger 5 3 1 1 1 3
Texas
Eovaldi 5 5 0 0 1 4
Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Austin Jones; .

T_1:54. A_3446

