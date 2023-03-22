NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|70
|54
|11
|5
|113
|265
|151
|m-Carolina
|69
|46
|15
|8
|100
|232
|179
|m-New Jersey
|71
|45
|18
|8
|98
|247
|193
|a-Toronto
|70
|42
|19
|9
|93
|239
|194
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|241
|194
|a-Tampa Bay
|72
|42
|24
|6
|90
|250
|221
|N.Y. Islanders
|72
|37
|27
|8
|82
|215
|198
|Florida
|71
|36
|28
|7
|79
|250
|241
|Pittsburgh
|70
|34
|26
|10
|78
|224
|228
|Washington
|72
|33
|31
|8
|74
|227
|226
|Ottawa
|71
|34
|32
|5
|73
|221
|231
|Buffalo
|70
|33
|31
|6
|72
|251
|263
|Detroit
|70
|31
|30
|9
|71
|206
|231
|Philadelphia
|70
|26
|32
|12
|64
|187
|232
|Montreal
|71
|28
|37
|6
|62
|201
|264
|Columbus
|70
|22
|41
|7
|51
|189
|273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|231
|197
|p-Los Angeles
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|247
|229
|c-Minnesota
|71
|41
|22
|8
|90
|212
|192
|c-Dallas
|70
|38
|19
|13
|89
|243
|194
|c-Colorado
|69
|41
|22
|6
|88
|231
|191
|p-Edmonton
|71
|40
|23
|8
|88
|279
|240
|Seattle
|69
|38
|24
|7
|83
|240
|223
|Winnipeg
|72
|40
|29
|3
|83
|218
|203
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|198
|205
|Calgary
|71
|31
|25
|15
|77
|226
|225
|St. Louis
|70
|31
|33
|6
|68
|220
|255
|Vancouver
|69
|31
|33
|5
|67
|234
|261
|Arizona
|71
|27
|33
|11
|65
|200
|246
|Anaheim
|70
|23
|37
|10
|56
|183
|283
|Chicago
|70
|24
|40
|6
|54
|175
|249
|San Jose
|71
|19
|37
|15
|53
|204
|274
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Monday's Games
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 0
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2
Tuesday's Games
Nashville 7, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Florida 3
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT
N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.