Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

22 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 70 54 11 5 113 265 151
m-Carolina 69 46 15 8 100 232 179
m-New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193
a-Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194
m-N.Y. Rangers 71 41 20 10 92 241 194
a-Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198
Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241
Pittsburgh 70 34 26 10 78 224 228
Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226
Ottawa 71 34 32 5 73 221 231
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263
Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231
Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232
Montreal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264
Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 70 43 21 6 92 231 197
p-Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
c-Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192
c-Dallas 70 38 19 13 89 243 194
c-Colorado 69 41 22 6 88 231 191
p-Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240
Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205
Calgary 71 31 25 15 77 226 225
St. Louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255
Vancouver 69 31 33 5 67 234 261
Arizona 71 27 33 11 65 200 246
Anaheim 70 23 37 10 56 183 283
Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249
San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 0

Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 7, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Florida 3

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT

N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Gastón Gaudio y Helena Ayerza fueron padres: el tierno mensaje de bienvenida al pequeño Vicente

Gastón Gaudio y Helena Ayerza fueron padres: el tierno mensaje de bienvenida al pequeño Vicente

Hace 1 hora

La seductora oferta del Inter para quedarse con Mateo Retegui: el “camino Lautaro Martínez” como anzuelo

“Otra vez”: el llamativo look del Dibu Martínez para los festejos de la Selección y la reacción de su esposa

El Vélez de Gareca goleó 4-0 a Central Córdoba en el cierre de la fecha por la Liga Profesional

La ex esposa de Scottie Pippen reveló detalles de su vida íntima: “Tuvimos sexo cuatro veces por noche todas las noches”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Padre de Debanhi Escobar respondió a El Norteño tras bromear sobre su polémica con Platanito

Padre de Debanhi Escobar respondió a El Norteño tras bromear sobre su polémica con Platanito

Hace 7 min

Alex Kaffie aseguró que Maxine Woodside hablaba “bajezas” de Pati Chapoy y la tachó de hipócrita

Héctor Soberón se defendió de las acusaciones de Michelle Vieth: “Me han juzgado y crucificado”

Quién es Daniela Spanic, actriz que estaría detrás de la supuesta demanda a Ventaneando

Antonio Berumen no fue vinculado a proceso tras denuncias por acoso y abuso sexual

TENDENCIAS

Una IA imaginó el remake de Terminator: Dwayne Johnson y Tom Holland son protagonistas

Una IA imaginó el remake de Terminator: Dwayne Johnson y Tom Holland son protagonistas

Hace 1 hora

Qué es la histaminosis, la enfermedad poco frecuente reconocida en Argentina recientemente

El emoji ofensivo que reciben los usuarios que envían correos a Twitter

ChatGPT escribió un capítulo de “South Park”

Cuándo es funcional usar el modo avión y que no sea en un vuelo